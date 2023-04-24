McLaren and Mitchell & Ness Partner on Formula 1 Collections

McLaren Racing and Mitchell & Ness have inked a deal to created three limited-edition McLaren Formula 1 team merchandise collections for 2023.

The collaboration follows a successful launch at the 2022 United States Grand Prix and will include the Miami, Monaco and Las Vegas Grand Prix events this year.

The collection will feature Mitchell & Ness bespoke jerseys targeted to each race. The first, for the Miami event, will launch on April 26 and will retail for $40 to $135 on the McLaren and Mitchell & Ness websites.

The partnership will include collections for three Grand Prix races. Courtesy of Mitchell & Ness

The Monaco race is slated for the end of May, and the Las Vegas one is in November.

“Mitchell & Ness is a true pioneer in heritage fanwear and lifestyle apparel, and we are proud to be the first team to bring their creativity to Formula 1,” said Lindsey Eckhouse, director of licensing and digital products for McLaren Racing. “Our special merchandise ranges for Miami, Monaco and Las Vegas will provide our fans with something special, celebrating McLaren’s heritage and the iconic locations where we race.”

Kevin Wulff, chief executive officer of Mitchell & Ness, added: “As Mitchell & Ness continues to focus on celebrating and telling the stories of sports’ most legendary moments and athletes, we’re ecstatic to continue our relationship with McLaren Racing. We’re proud to be a part of Formula 1 racing, and even more excited to partner with the sport’s most iconic team.”