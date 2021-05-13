Men’s Wearhouse continues to push into the sportswear market.

The retailer has teamed up with Kenneth Cole, a longtime partner for tailored clothing, on an exclusive Awear-Tech sportswear collection that will launch at the end of May.

The collection features 37.5 performance fabrics and is designed to be appropriate for both work and leisure time. The 37.5 technology boasts a temperature-regulating system intended to be comfortable in a variety of conditions. Its patented active carbon particles remove moisture in the vapor stage before sweat can form.

The line will include five-pocket pants, chinos, shorts and joggers as well as Ts, polos, hoodies and outerwear. The color palette includes solid neutrals and subtle stripes and graphics. The line will also feature other technical features such as four-way stretch, rubber-coated zippers, interior loop constructions, silicone gripping and concealed trouser pockets.

Awear-Tech sportswear will also be available at Men’s Wearhouse’s brother brand, Moores, in Canada.

“We are excited about this partnership to create a new level of performance apparel that is comfortable yet refined and includes all of the technology components that our customers are looking for,” said Kenneth Cole, chairman and chief creative officer of Kenneth Cole Productions. “This is a dynamic time in fashion and we are proud to deliver a collection that reflects how people want to dress in the post-COVID-19 world.”

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of both the Awear-Tech sportswear and Awearness Kenneth Cole tailored clothing sold at Men’s Wearhouse will be donated to Hire Heroes USA, a veteran transition organization, and Help USA, a housing and supportive services organization for individuals experiencing homelessness. At Moores, donations will be made to True Patriot Love, an organization which supports military members, veterans and their families as they transition from military to civilian life.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Kenneth Cole to create an exclusive lifestyle line that meets our customers’ needs, particularly as we begin to travel, commute, and get out for those long-awaited social gatherings,” said John Tighe, the newly named executive vice president and chief customer officer of Tailored Brands, parent of Men’s Wearhouse and Moores. “The new Awear-Tech line provides true comfort, versatility, performance and value all in one collection and further cements our commitment to being a complete clothing destination for all of our customers — no matter the occasion.”

Tailored Brands exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early December, eliminating $686 million of debt. The company also closed 500 stores and negotiated a $430 million asset-based loan facility, a $365 million exit-term loan and $75 million of cash from a new debt facility. Its chief executive officer, Dinesh Lathi, exited the company in March and his role has been filled on a temporary basis by board members Peter Sachse, a longtime Macy’s Inc. executive, and Bob Hull, the former chief financial officer of Lowe’s Cos. Inc. Tighe last week was named to replace Carrie Ask, who also left the retailer in March.