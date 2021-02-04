Hailing from the coastal enclave of Summerland, Calif., self-taught designer Doni Nahmias founded his eponymous label in 2018 after relocating to Los Angeles. In what can be described as an elevated-yet-informal mix of skate, basketball, surf and hip-hop codes, Nahmias has developed into an ascendant ready-to-wear label.

Beginning as a small batch of DIY denim pieces, mainly hand-distressed jeans and jackets, they initially launched at H. Lorenzo in West Hollywood, which allowed Nahmias to showcase along some of the city’s premier men’s wear labels, including Amiri, Rhude and John Elliott, and was a gateway into top retailers like Maxfield, Ssense, Hirshleifers and The Webster. The brand has amassed a loyal following among celebrities like Justin Bieber, YG, Future and Big Sean.

Nahmias places great import on detail, silhouette and textiles, including the use of luxury materials like Italian silks that go through a sand-washed treatment for a special worn-out texture and twills made of cotton cashmere blends.

For his spring drop “Dawn Patrol,” Nahmias tapped into his personal memories as well as surf and skateboarding culture to capture the dressed-down luxury and easygoing style that’s rooted in California. Items include straight leg cargo pants made from Italian cotton cashmere, silk work shorts and oversize flannel shirts with color ways inspired by beach sunsets.

With price points ranging from $180 to $250 for graphic Ts and cashmere tank tops, $400 to $650 for hoodies and wool sweaters, $480 to $950 for silk shorts and trousers and $500 to $2,000 for jackets and outerwear, Nahmias is available now online at nahmias.co as well as select global retailers.