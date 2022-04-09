NBA, Keiser Clark Launch ‘Freshman Year’ Capsule

Keiser Clark has launched an officially licensed capsule collection with the NBA called “Freshman Year,” highlighting a few of the league’s top franchises through full knit sets and sweatsuits.

The Los Angeles-based brand produced vintage letterman-inspired knit sets and East Coast rugby-style sweatsuits bearing team logos and colors. The sets also feature chenille and embroidery patchwork referencing team mascots and cities, striped paneling and “KC” combined team logo patches on the back of sweatshirts.

The collection debuted on April 9 on the San Antonio Spurs team ahead of their game against the Golden State Warriors. In addition to the Spurs, Keiser Clark and the NBA produced collections for the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

The collection ranges in price from $175 for sweatpants to $275 for cardigans and is available at select retailers including Wish ATL and Traffic Los Angeles, select team stadiums and Keiser Clark and the NBA’s respective websites.

“We’re a small team here at Keiser Clark, but we have a big family, and the NBA is a beautiful extension of that family and why we do what we do,” said Keiser Clark cofounder and creative director Marc Keiser. “Basketball is all about family. It’s a sport that bridges generations, unites cultures and connects people; it turns strangers into friends, friends into family and proves time and time again to be a sport that binds us. Basketball is a sport that brought my brothers and I out of the house growing up north of Boston to play H-O-R-S-E with our dad. And it’s a sport that continues to play an incredible role in building and shaping this Keiser Clark family.”

Launched in 2017, Keiser Clark is a regularly featured brand in the NBA Tunnel and is a favorite among NFL, motorsports racers and WNBA athletes like Saquon Barkley, Lewis Hamilton and Sue Bird, as well as musicians like rapper and singer Swae Lee of duo Rae Sremmurd, rapper Kodak Black and Grammy Award-winning artist Lucky Daye. The brand is stocked in 15 stores in the U.S., London, Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia.