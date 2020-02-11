New Balance has teamed with Save Khaki United, a classic American men’s sportswear brand, to create a functional activewear collection that will be available in both brands’ stores and online beginning later this month.

The inspiration for the collection was the start of the running boom in the Seventies and Eighties and New England native Bill Rodgers, an Olympian, marathon champion and record holder. The fashion of that time centered around New Balance sneakers, shorts, gray T-shirts and sweats, key pieces that the brands updated with contemporary fits and materials.