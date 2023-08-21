First New York Jets, Charles Tyrwhitt Capsule Includes Dual-branded Essentials

It was nearly one year ago when Charles Tyrwhitt, the U.K. men’s apparel brand, signed its first international agreement with the New York Jets, part of the National Football League’s new deal giving clubs the ability to market their teams internationally.

And now, the two have collaborated on their first collection, an assortment of men’s designs that sport the Jets’ Gotham Green, Spotlight White and Stealth Black team colors. All of the pieces also feature the Jets’ NY Ball logo on the left chest along with Charles Tyrwhitt’s lapwing bird crest on the back of the neck.

The six-piece collection includes two washed oxford stretch shirts in white and green plaid colorways; a dark gray merino quarter-zip sweater; a deep green zip-neck jersey polo, and a black merino zip-through sweater. An additional merino zip vest will launch in late September. The collection is priced between $119 to $229 and is available in sizes ranging from small to 3XL.

The line features Jets colors and logos.

The collaboration launches online Monday on the Charles Tyrwhitt, New York Jets and Fanatics websites. It will also be available in all six of Charles Tyrwhitt’s New York-area stores beginning Aug. 28 as well as at the Jets shops inside its home arena, MetLife Stadium, during regular season home games, beginning with the home opener versus the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

The partnership for an NFL licensed Jets-themed capsule collection marked the first time the NFL could make a deal with international companies since the league launched its International Home Marketing Area initiative in January 2022. The IHMA initiative provides all 32 NFL clubs the right to pursue and bid on international markets with the goal of globally expanding the game of American football.