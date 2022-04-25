NFL Teams With Streetwear Artist Warren Lotas

The National Football League has tapped streetwear artist and designer Warren Lotas to create a capsule collection in celebration of this week’s NFL Draft.

Lotas partnered with sports brand Mitchell & Ness for a line of hoodies and T-shirts for the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that feature his signature skeleton illustration and heavy-metal-inspired designs.

Although these designs are authorized, the young artist ran afoul of Nike when he customized versions of the brand’s SB Dunk sneakers, resulting in the sporting goods giant filing a trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit has since been settled.

The collection is timed to the start of this year’s draft.

Lotas has also worked with The Weeknd on a collaboration collection as well as with streetwear designer Eric Emanuel on mesh shorts that launched on Friday. He has also created product for the Brooklyn Nets.

The NFL collection will launch exclusively on the NFL Shop’s e-commerce site as well as the Warren Lotas site at 5 p.m. April 28, the first day of the draft.

The fan-based collection will retail for $95 to $180.