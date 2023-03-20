Nick Wooster Teams With The Onitsuka on Capsule

Onitsuka Tiger may be synonymous with colorful sneakers that attract fans across the globe. But the Japanese sportswear giant dipped its toes into more formal styles in 2019 via The Onitsuka range, entirely made in Japan and comprising , apparel and accessories.

Four years after its launch, the collection is getting its first collaboration with menswear veteran and streetstyle personality Nick Wooster for a capsule line that launched Friday.

Military inflections reverberate throughout the line, which includes a utilitarian bomber jacket, fitted pants with a pleated overskirt, as well as pocketed T-shirts and sweats all done in a restrained color palette of army green, black and white.

styles include the Wigurve, a classic derby with an enveloping rubberized sole in military green, which also appear on the Wigurve Side Gore Boot, an evolution of the Chelsea boot; the Studded Derby, a punk-infused interpretation of the formal style, and the Brogue Chukka style reinterpreted as mid-cut chukka boots.

The Wigurve derby style part of The Onitsuka x Nick Wooster capsule collection Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

“When creating something, my approach is to complete a whole style first,” Wooster said. “This capsule collection was constructed by combining a bomber jacket with skirt pants as the base….For the shoes, I’ve studied the history of Onitsuka Tiger, which started in 1949, and updated their classic style with my own interpretation,” he said.

The collection dropped at Onitsuka Tiger and The Onitsuka stores in Japan, the U.S., the U.K., Italy, China and Singapore, with footwear prices between $620 and $920.