Original Penguin and Grand Slam have announced a multiyear partnership with USA Pickleball.

Non-profit USA Pickleball is the official governing body of the paddleball sport that shares elements with table tennis, tennis and badminton. Heralded as one of the country’s fastest-growing sports, pickleball gained 700,000 new participants during the pandemic. The sport saw 4.2 million players in 2020.

Through the partnership, Original Penguin and Grand Slam will be the sport’s official apparel partner and exclusive referee program sponsor. They will also produce cobranded merchandise to be available on USA Pickleball’s new online store.

“We are ecstatic to be at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing sports, and see a tremendous opportunity to expand our footprint in a growing paddle sport industry. The collection will offer functional style and iconic logoed apparel to pickleball players,” stated president and CEO Oscar Feldenkreis. “Additionally, sponsorship of prominent USA Pickleball tournaments will generate additional brand awareness and exposure through various marketing platforms and activations.”