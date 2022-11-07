Paka to Offer Puffer Using Insulation Made From Alpaca Hair

Kris Cody has a love affair with alpaca.

Since traveling to South America for a backpacking trip in 2015, Cody discovered the virtues of the animal and the artisans in Peru who had been making products from the fiber for centuries.

The fleece made from the hair of the camelid has natural antimicrobial properties; is odor-resistant; three times lighter than sheep’s wool; is durable; features hollow air pockets to retain heat, and is as soft as cashmere.

So it was a no-brainer for Cody, who was both a neuroscientist student and mountaineer, to create a brand centered around the versatile fiber. He launched Paka in 2016 by offering one sweater through a Kickstarter campaign that raised $250,000 in 30 days.

Since then Paka has continued to work with indigenous Quechua people of Peru to create a variety of products including socks, baselayers, joggers and hoodies, all using alpaca hair.

Now Paka is launching its first puffer jacket filled with Pakafill made from alpaca. Cody field tested the coat by summiting Yanapaccha in the Andes, altitude 17,913 feet, and he remained warm and comfortable for the entire trek.

Although this is the first puffer to be made from Pakafill, Cody hopes other brands seeking more ethical materials will use the insulating material in the future. He intends to use the material for other apparel pieces as well as sleeping bags under his own label.

The Paka jacket will retail for $330 and be available for sale on the Paka website beginning Nov. 10.