×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Do Brand TikTok Challenges Work?

Eye

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer Talks Season Three

Business

LuisaViaRoma Secures Lease for Manhattan Retail Destination

A Look Into Palace’s New Collab With C.P. Company

The capsule collection mixes British youth culture with the Italian company’s innovative and textile-driven legacy.

The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration.
The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration. Courtesy of C.P. Company

MILAN Palace’s new collaboration pal is C.P. Company, the Italian brand known for pioneering the garment-dyeing technique in the ’70s.

Hence, the capsule collection the two labels developed, which just dropped, mixes the former’s British youth culture with the latter’s innovative and textile-driven legacy. In particular, Palace looked to C.P. Company’s 30,000-piece archive and its technical know-how for inspiration and picked out key pieces, including the duffle jacquard coat inspired by a signature Montgomery duffle coat from the archives and featuring an original striped pattern nodding to old army blankets. Crafted in Rubber Wool, the coat fabric is treated to enhance the soft wool’s performance.

Related Galleries

The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration.
The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration. Courtesy of C.P. Company

Outerwear — including takes on C.P. Company’s signature “goggle jacket” introduced in 1988 — lambswool sweaters, hoodies, T-shirts and a series of accessories in technical garment dyed fabrics — such as Nylon B, Flatt Nylon and Microreps Diamond Peach — add to the more contemporary part of the capsule collection, joining Palace staples that range from bomber jackets to sweatpants.

Available at both brand’s e-commerce platforms and flagship stores, the collection retails from $122 for lambswool jacquard socks to $1,598 for the duffle coat.

The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration.
The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration. Courtesy of C.P. Company

Founded in 1971 by Massimo Osti, a young graphic designer from Bologna, C.P. Company was originally known as Chester Perry and made a name for itself by releasing screen-printed T-shirts. In the wake of lawsuits filed by Chester Barrie and Fred Perry, both claiming Osti had unlawfully used their name and surname, respectively, the brand’s name was changed to C.P. Company in 1978, simultaneously opening the way for a more experimental design approach and a focus on outerwear, which attracted international youth subcultures. Today, creative director Paul Harvey and Massimo’s son Lorenzo — who had served as president since 2019 — continue the business, which in 2015 came under the control of Chinese company Tristate Holdings Ltd.

The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration.
The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration. Courtesy of C.P. Company

“Working with C.P. Company is a big deal for me personally,” said Palace founder Lev Tanju. “I have been a lifetime massive fan of what Lorenzo and his family have done for not just my wardrobe but menswear and sportswear in general, they are the innovators that changed everything. The Osti family basically invented everything I like to wear except for flip flops,” he said, adding that, “I rate Paul Harvey too; he also designed some of my favorite outerwear pieces ever.”

“I’m in love with Palace since I discovered the brand years ago. I love their attitude, irreverent but humble, ironic but with a lot to say. And when I met Gareth [Skewis] and Lev, I just had the confirmation that great brands come from great people,” echoed Osti.

The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration.
The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration. Courtesy of C.P. Company

Founded in 2009 by Tanju and his crew of skaters including Skewis, Palace Skateboards initially sold decks and clothes with its triangular logo in London skate shops, eventually gaining traction among high-end retailers, including End Clothing, Maxfield and Dover Street Market. Over the years, it has partnered with brands including Ralph Lauren, Reebok, Umbro, Adidas, Dover Street Market, Vans, Moschino, Calvin Klein and, most recently, Gucci.

On its end, C.P. Company also had a streak of collaborations, especially last year as a way to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Releasing almost monthly drops of new cobranded or special merchandise, the brand tied up with the likes of Patta, Sebago, Barbour, Adidas Spezial and Emporio Armani. Earlier this year, it also teamed up with Clarks on a cobranded spring capsule collection.

The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration.
The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration. Courtesy of C.P. Company
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Palace, C.P. Company Collaborate on Cobranded Capsule Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad