A Look Into Palace’s New Collab With C.P. Company

MILAN — Palace’s new collaboration pal is C.P. Company, the Italian brand known for pioneering the garment-dyeing technique in the ’70s.

Hence, the capsule collection the two labels developed, which just dropped, mixes the former’s British youth culture with the latter’s innovative and textile-driven legacy. In particular, Palace looked to C.P. Company’s 30,000-piece archive and its technical know-how for inspiration and picked out key pieces, including the duffle jacquard coat inspired by a signature Montgomery duffle coat from the archives and featuring an original striped pattern nodding to old army blankets. Crafted in Rubber Wool, the coat fabric is treated to enhance the soft wool’s performance.

The C.P. Company x Palace collaboration. Courtesy of C.P. Company

Outerwear — including takes on C.P. Company’s signature “goggle jacket” introduced in 1988 — lambswool sweaters, hoodies, T-shirts and a series of accessories in technical garment dyed fabrics — such as Nylon B, Flatt Nylon and Microreps Diamond Peach — add to the more contemporary part of the capsule collection, joining Palace staples that range from bomber jackets to sweatpants.

Available at both brand’s e-commerce platforms and flagship stores, the collection retails from $122 for lambswool jacquard socks to $1,598 for the duffle coat.

Founded in 1971 by Massimo Osti, a young graphic designer from Bologna, C.P. Company was originally known as Chester Perry and made a name for itself by releasing screen-printed T-shirts. In the wake of lawsuits filed by Chester Barrie and Fred Perry, both claiming Osti had unlawfully used their name and surname, respectively, the brand’s name was changed to C.P. Company in 1978, simultaneously opening the way for a more experimental design approach and a focus on outerwear, which attracted international youth subcultures. Today, creative director Paul Harvey and Massimo’s son Lorenzo — who had served as president since 2019 — continue the business, which in 2015 came under the control of Chinese company Tristate Holdings Ltd.

“Working with C.P. Company is a big deal for me personally,” said Palace founder Lev Tanju. “I have been a lifetime massive fan of what Lorenzo and his family have done for not just my wardrobe but menswear and sportswear in general, they are the innovators that changed everything. The Osti family basically invented everything I like to wear except for flip flops,” he said, adding that, “I rate Paul Harvey too; he also designed some of my favorite outerwear pieces ever.”

“I’m in love with Palace since I discovered the brand years ago. I love their attitude, irreverent but humble, ironic but with a lot to say. And when I met Gareth [Skewis] and Lev, I just had the confirmation that great brands come from great people,” echoed Osti.

Founded in 2009 by Tanju and his crew of skaters including Skewis, Palace Skateboards initially sold decks and clothes with its triangular logo in London skate shops, eventually gaining traction among high-end retailers, including End Clothing, Maxfield and Dover Street Market. Over the years, it has partnered with brands including Ralph Lauren, Reebok, Umbro, Adidas, Dover Street Market, Vans, Moschino, Calvin Klein and, most recently, Gucci.

On its end, C.P. Company also had a streak of collaborations, especially last year as a way to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Releasing almost monthly drops of new cobranded or special merchandise, the brand tied up with the likes of Patta, Sebago, Barbour, Adidas Spezial and Emporio Armani. Earlier this year, it also teamed up with Clarks on a cobranded spring capsule collection.