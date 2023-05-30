Perry Ellis, Recover Create Eco-friendly Denim Capsule

Perry Ellis is going green for its latest blue jeans.

The brand has partnered with Recover, a Spanish materials science firm, to use its proprietary low-impact recycled cotton fiber in a new collection of men’s jeans.

The eco-friendly denim collection consists of 10 styles that are being introduced this spring. Each piece contains 20 percent Recover recycled cotton fiber from textile waste, which reduces the environmental impact of the garment. The line was produced by ADM, which is Recover’s vertically integrated partner.

The pieces retail for $98 and are available exclusively on the Perry Ellis website.

Oscar Feldenkreis, chief executive officer and president of Perry Ellis International, said, “This partnership underscores our dedication to collaborating on sustainability solutions. By incorporating Recover fiber into our product design, we can offer our consumers high-quality garments that help reduce our fashion carbon footprint.”

Alfredo Ferre, CEO of Recover, added, “We are delighted to collaborate with the iconic brand Perry Ellis and support them on their sustainable journey. As the ingredient brand of reference in recycled cotton, we show once again with this collection that style and sustainability are definitely a perfect match.”

Recover has collaborated in the past with Lands’ End, Revolve, DL1961, Tillys, Fruit of the Loom and others.