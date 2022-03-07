Psycho Bunny Launches Artist Series With Capsule Collection

On March 10, Psycho Bunny will kick off an Artist Series, a new initiative highlighting artists and local communities where it operates stores.

The brand teamed with artists Jason Naylor, Mish Miller, Matt Cliff, Kyle Confehr and Surge to produce original artwork and murals for its retail locations in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Miami, along with limited-edition graphic T-shirts for select stores and online that will retail for $75.

The brand tapped Naylor to inaugurate the program. The Brooklyn-based artist painted two murals for the Psycho Bunny stores in Short Hills, N.J., and Roosevelt Field in Garden City, NY., and produced T-shirts and animations with the brand. Next is School of the Artist Institute of Chicago graduate Miller, who hand silkscreened 25 T-shirts at their studio in Los Angeles to launch on March 17 exclusively at Psycho Bunny’s Chicago and Minneapolis stores. Cliff, who does artwork for singer Leon Bridges, launches his works on March 24 in his home city Dallas, while Miami-raised artist Surge launches on April 2 at the brand’s Miami store. On April 7, Philadelphia-based ambidextrous artist Confehr will create works for he Psycho Bunny King of Prussia Mall store in Pennsylvania.

“The brand has had a long history with artists,” said Matt Morein, vice president of brand and marketing at Psycho Bunny, who cited collaborations with artist James Goldcrown in 2017 and Alex Yanes in 2018 to support the brand’s first U.S. store opening in Miami. “Ever since the launch of Psycho Bunny, art has played a key role in who we are as a brand.”

Psycho Bunny operates 28 stores around the U.S., and plans to open 13 additional units in 2022. “Throughout the pandemic we’ve been fortunate enough to accelerate that expansion,” Morein said. “We are going to be in [Texas], Kansas, Ohio, Virginia and Hawaii as we continue to spread across the country.”