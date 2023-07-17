Puma, Liberty of London Create Capsule for British Open

Puma is injecting a different kind of energy into its golf offering thanks to a new collaboration with Liberty of London that will launch in conjunction with this week’s Open Championship.

The Puma Golf x Liberty collection offers vibrant colors and prints as well as embroidered embellishments in a variety of pieces for men and women with several of the patterns derived from the archives of Liberty, whose history dates to 1875. The collection will drop this week in conjunction with the British Open, which kicks off on Thursday at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England.

“This collection is where golf meets art and fashion,” said Mike Diaz, marketing director for Puma Golf. “It’s a true fresh take on casual-lux, which mirrors the nature of The Open Championship. This is a prestigious showcase for course-ready elegance with authenticity to the host city, London.”

The line is constructed from premium materials with many of the patterns being unique to Liberty, whose history dates to 1875. Pieces include polos, quarter-zips, shorts, a cap and a bucket hat for men ranging in price from $45 to $100, and polos, quarter-zips, a skirt and a visor for women retailing from $30 to $75. There is also a Puma x Liberty Ignite Elevate shoe for men for $170 and a Ignite Malibu model for women for $130. All of the pieces are offered in a blue-green color palette.

The collection will be offered on the Puma website as well as at other select retail locations.