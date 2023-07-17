×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jane Birkin Dies at 76

Business

Richemont Sales Climb 14% in Q1

Men's

Lessons to Learn From Men’s Brands That Broke Out

Puma, Liberty of London Create Capsule for British Open

The collection for men and women features colorful prints and embellishments based on the U.K. brand's archives.

Puma Golf x Liberty
Looks from the Puma Golf x Liberty golf line. Courtesy of Puma

Puma is injecting a different kind of energy into its golf offering thanks to a new collaboration with Liberty of London that will launch in conjunction with this week’s Open Championship.

The Puma Golf x Liberty collection offers vibrant colors and prints as well as embroidered embellishments in a variety of pieces for men and women with several of the patterns derived from the archives of Liberty, whose history dates to 1875. The collection will drop this week in conjunction with the British Open, which kicks off on Thursday at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England. 

“This collection is where golf meets art and fashion,” said Mike Diaz, marketing director for Puma Golf. “It’s a true fresh take on casual-lux, which mirrors the nature of The Open Championship. This is a prestigious showcase for course-ready elegance with authenticity to the host city, London.”

The line is constructed from premium materials with many of the patterns being unique to Liberty, whose history dates to 1875. Pieces include polos, quarter-zips, shorts, a cap and a bucket hat for men ranging in price from $45 to $100, and polos, quarter-zips, a skirt and a visor for women retailing from $30 to $75. There is also a Puma x Liberty Ignite Elevate shoe for men for $170 and a Ignite Malibu model for women for $130. All of the pieces are offered in a blue-green color palette.

The collection will be offered on the Puma website as well as at other select retail locations.

Puma, Liberty of London Create British Open Fashion Collab

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad