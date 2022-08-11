Reigning Champ Releases Solotex Mesh Range

Reigning Champ is no stranger to implementing differentiated techniques into its technical pieces, creating smart basics using performance fabrics — and its new, performance-geared Solotex Mesh collection is yet another showcase of garment-engineering mastery.

Composed of Japanese-milled Solotex Mesh, a highly breathable and fast-drying textile with remarkable moisture-wicking capabilities and four-way stretch, the new range includes four styles: a crew neck T-shirt, snap placket polo, half-zip long-sleeve pullover and trail short.

Reigning Champ Solotex Mesh Collection.

Reigning Champ Solotex Mesh Collection.

Reigning Champ Solotex Mesh Collection.

Reigning Champ Solotex Mesh Collection.

Engineered for performance, Reigning Champ’s most recognizable silhouettes get a technical touch and are reimagined in a slew of new colors, including heather black and gray, midnight, moss, quarry, white, and the very trendy desert rose, making it ideal for workout lovers, hiking trails or even the golf course.

With pricing ranging from $95 for the T-shirts, $125 for the shorts, $130 for the half-zip pullover and $125 for the polos, the Solotex Mesh Collection is available now at reigningchamp.com.

Reigning Champ Solotex Mesh Collection.

Reigning Champ Solotex Mesh Collection.