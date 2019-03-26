Reigning Champ, an athletic apparel brand for both men and women, has teamed with professional soccer team Atlanta United for a limited-edition sports-inspired collection. The lineup includes three styles: a hoody, Ts and shorts. It will only be sold online on Reigningchamp.com. The price points are $80 to $160 and launches this month.

Reigning Champ partnered with Atlanta United in celebration of the club winning the 2018 MLS cup championship. “In 2018, an MLS Cup record was set at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with 73,019 fans in attendance to see their hometown club, Atlanta United, hoist the MLS Cup. The Reigning Champs have the highest average attendance of any North American professional sports team outside of the National Football League and the highest attendance of any soccer club in the Americas. Atlanta United does such a good job celebrating the cross-section of soccer and culture and this collaboration is just another example of bringing that to life,” said Rachel Leber, vice president of consumer products at Major League Soccer.

This program, now in its fifth year, is an annual collaboration between Reigning Champ and the previous year’s MLS cup champion. Atlanta United won the 2018 MLS Cup in only their second season with the league.

“MLS fans are different from any other league — Millennial, multicultural and inclusive — and they continue to be an authentic representation of a new way to experience the world’s game. Our fans express themselves through fashion in our stadiums and in their everyday lives and it is our job to make sure they have the best product,” Leber added.