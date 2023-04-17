Represent Creates Capsule Collection With Mötley Crüe

Represent, the British luxury streetwear brand founded by brothers George and Mike Heaton, has collaborated with the rock band Mötley Crüe on a capsule collection.

The line with the American heavy metal band is the latest in a series of collaborations between Represent and various bands, including Megadeth.

This version will consist of 11 pieces of statement graphics on vintage washed T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and a tank top. The items are designed to look like they are from the late ‘80s, when the band was at the height of its popularity. The collection uses cracked lettering on the pieces to emulate the natural corrosion of vintage artwork and the wash of the fabrics mimics the fade from the West Coast sun. Additionally, slight distressing to the hems and neckline are intended to reflect imperfections acquired by well-worn garments over time.

The graphics use artwork from Mötley Crüe albums, notably 1989’s “Dr Feelgood” and 1987’s “Girls, Girls, Girls.”

“Ten years ago, I read ‘The Dirt’ by Neil Strauss and got my first glimpse into the life of one of the most notorious and decadent bands of the ‘80s,” said Mike Heaton. “I’ve been obsessed ever since. I can remember shortly after first coming to L.A. and driving down the Sunset strip, seeing the iconic rock bars where these bands were made, and picturing what life must have been like back in the early ‘80s. Vintage rock graphics are my expertise so being able to work both brand and band into the artwork creates a much deeper connection than your typical licensing deal.”

The collection will retail for $125 for a tank and $130 for shorts to $140 for the T-shirts and $255 for hoodies. It launches on the Represent website on Wednesday.