Rhone Creates Kit, Race for Mental Health Awareness

Rhone is doing its part to shine a light on mental health.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the menswear brand has teamed with All Day Running Co. on a virtual race and limited-edition kit.

The Virtual Race for Mental Health kit includes a limited-edition co-branded Rhone x ADRC Swift Tee, a race bib, All Day socks, a finisher patch and finisher medal.

Customers who purchase the kit for $68 can complete a 5K run any day in the month of May to participate in the virtual race. Participants can also compete as a group by joining an ambassador on a 3.1-mile in-person run, which will start at Rhone’s retail stores in New York’s Flatiron district, Century City in Los Angeles or Brickell City Centre in Miami on dates that will be revealed shortly.

As part of the collaboration, ADRC will donate a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the kit to Mental Health America, a community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. Rhone will match every dollar donated.

In addition, Rhone will donate 20 percent of the profits from all its retail sales at the three retail locations to the cause.

“Both Rhone and All Day Running are mission-focused brands with the intent to improve how people feel and a goal to create strong communities,” said Nate Checketts, cofounder and chief executive officer of Rhone. “I was attracted to All Day Running Co. after spending some time with [founder and entrepreneur] Jesse Itzler who spends his resources — not just his money but more his mind and his energy — to create unique experiences that build community. Rhone’s mission and goal is to positively impact the mental health of 10 million-plus lives, and we are well on our way and working to do more with other like-minded brands so we can extend the goal to 100 million-plus.”