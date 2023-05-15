×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Stanley Korshak Sets Renovation, New Shops

Eye

Loewe and Mytheresa Bring Ibiza to L.A.

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Reformation Pledges to Be Circular by 2030

Rhone Creates Kit, Race for Mental Health Awareness

The menswear brand and its nonprofit partner will donate proceeds from the sale of the kit and from three retail stores to the cause.

Rhone's mental health-related T-shirt.
Rhone's mental health-related T-shirt. Courtesy of Rhone

Rhone is doing its part to shine a light on mental health.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the menswear brand has teamed with All Day Running Co. on a virtual race and limited-edition kit.

The Virtual Race for Mental Health kit includes a limited-edition co-branded Rhone x ADRC Swift Tee, a race bib, All Day socks, a finisher patch and finisher medal.

Customers who purchase the kit for $68 can complete a 5K run any day in the month of May to participate in the virtual race. Participants can also compete as a group by joining an ambassador on a 3.1-mile in-person run, which will start at Rhone’s retail stores in New York’s Flatiron district, Century City in Los Angeles or Brickell City Centre in Miami on dates that will be revealed shortly.

Related Galleries

As part of the collaboration, ADRC will donate a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the kit to Mental Health America, a community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. Rhone will match every dollar donated.

In addition, Rhone will donate 20 percent of the profits from all its retail sales at the three retail locations to the cause.

“Both Rhone and All Day Running are mission-focused brands with the intent to improve how people feel and a goal to create strong communities,” said Nate Checketts, cofounder and chief executive officer of Rhone. “I was attracted to All Day Running Co. after spending some time with [founder and entrepreneur] Jesse Itzler who spends his resources — not just his money but more his mind and his energy — to create unique experiences that build community. Rhone’s mission and goal is to positively impact the mental health of 10 million-plus lives, and we are well on our way and working to do more with other like-minded brands so we can extend the goal to 100 million-plus.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Hot Summer Bags

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rhone Creates Kit, Race Series for Mental Health Awareness

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad