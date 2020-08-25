Rowing Blazers is beefing up its team.

The buzzy men’s brand known for its updated version of classic American style has brought two executives on board. They are Web Smith, f​ounder and editor in chief of 2PM Inc. and cofounder of Mizzen + Main, and ​Edith Young, former associate editor at Man Repeller.

Smith will serve as director of strategy and leadership, while Young will be deputy creative director. Both will work closely with cofounders Jack Carlson and David Rosenzweig, as well as the brand’s e-commerce director, Katelyn Glass.

Carlson said the goal of adding the duo to the team is multifaceted. “I’m hoping to professionalize the way we do things a little bit, and to be able to spread the workload as we grow. Web is extremely smart and experienced when it comes to growing and scaling a [direct-to-consumer] e-commerce business; he also has a great appreciation for brand — and our brand in particular — and understands that we are not your typical d-to-c e-commerce business. Edith is extremely talented and has a great creative eye. We’ve worked together on a few projects, and I’m excited to work with her full-time.”

Carlson is an Oxford-educated archaeologist who was on the U.S. national rowing team. The brand is known for its rugby shirts, dad hats, blazers, and its limited-edition collaborations with a variety of brands including J. Press, Noah, Sperry, Puma Hoops, Fila, Barbour, Lands’ End, New Era and Eric Emanuel. ​

Carlson said since starting Rowing Blazers three years ago, “It’s been a wild adventure: from the less glamorous stuff — hot days running around the Garment District with rolls of blazer flannel, to long nights looking at yarn for rugby shirts, to the fun stuff: collaborating with brands like Fila and Barbour, and unforgettable events in New York, L.A. and Paris. I like that we defy labels and that we’re helping to redefine what people think of when they think of ‘preppy’ — ditching some of the stuffiness and the superficiality. The industry is changing, and the way people shop and dress is changing. Web and Edith get it. We have some amazing opportunities ahead of us, and Web and Edith are going to play a crucial role in shaping Rowing Blazers’ trajectory, working with what is already a brilliant team.”

Smith serves as an adviser to a wide range of early and growth-stage consumer brand e-commerce businesses, as well as larger corporations including Verizon and Alibaba. He said: “I believe that Rowing Blazers is the next great American brand, and I’m proud to support an ultra-talented team that is capable of turning that belief into reality. If Take Ivy were published today, it would look like the company that Jack and David have built.”

Young was responsible for content production across all channels for Man Repeller as well as for partnership with Gucci, Amazon, Sies Marjan and Nike. Before that, she was at Outdoor Voices.

“I’m so excited to join the Rowing Blazers team after working with them in several different capacities over the last few years,” Young said. “I know I’m not alone in feeling this way, but when I first heard about the smart and irreverent brand, I could have been convinced that I had wished Rowing Blazers into existence. Since then, Rowing Blazers has always felt like a kindred spirit, and I am so looking forward to working alongside the extraordinary people who actually brought it into existence.”