Charles M. Schulz’s Charlie Brown and his Peanuts crew never evaporated from the American consciousness, but Snoopy is having an undeniable moment in designer fashion and streetwear right now.

Having already appeared in collections from brands including Dumbgood, Puma, Marc Jacobs, Goyard, Uniqlo and Timex, Snoopy can now add Sandro Homme to his résumé.

“He is a big idealist, he dreams of crazy adventures…and more simple dreams, such as pizza or surfing. I believe we all need a friend like Snoopy,” said the Sandro Homme design team in a statement.

Using comic strip art from the 1960s, the Parisian design studio celebrates Snoopy and one of his alter egos, Joe Cool, as well as Snoopy’s best friend, Woodstock, in a range consisting of eight pieces. With prices ranging from $130 to $340, the offering is available for purchase now at the brand’s SoHo flagship as well as their e-commerce store.