×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Names Sabato De Sarno Creative Director

Fashion

Alaïa RTW Summer-Fall 2023

Beauty

Beauty Brands Eye TikTok Bans, Gen Z Reacts With Eye Roll

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

The Italian brand had previously offered the category only in Europe but is now adding it to the U.S. assortment.

Save the Duck swimwear.
Save the Duck swimwear is for men and boys. Emanuele Ferrari

Save the Duck may be best known for its sustainable outerwear that is not made from traditional down. But the Italian brand has also been expanding its reach in recent years to a variety of sportswear products as it strives to be known as a year-round label.

As part of that mission the company is offering its sustainable swimwear made from recycled plastic bottles to the American market for the first time for spring.

Save the Duck had offered one swim style per season for men in Europe only, but now it is offering two styles for men and boys in the U.S. The initial capsule offers either a 6-inch or an 8-inch inseam for men in a variety of solids and prints and a variety of prints for boys.

The men’s capsule retails for $78 or $88 and is available in sizes XS to XXL, while the boys’ sells for $58 or $68 in sizes 2 to 16. Both will be sold online, at the brand’s new U.S. flagship in SoHo in New York City as well as at select retailers.

“We are excited to expand further into a lifestyle collection, adding new silhouettes to our offerings beyond outerwear and accessories,” said Save the Duck chief executive officer and founder Nicolas Bargi. “This expansion furthers the Save the Duck customer into a year-round wardrobe, all while keeping the environment at the top of mind.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Hot Summer Bags

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad