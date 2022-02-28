Simon Spurr Creates Jimi Hendrix Capsule

Simon Spurr has amassed quite a résumé during his fashion career, with stints at Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Yves Saint Laurent, Gieves & Hawkes, Eidos and most recently, Seven For All Mankind.

But after exiting the Los Angeles-based denim brand a year ago, Spurr has been focusing on his own collection, March NYC, a unisex collection he created with Todd Courtney in 2017 that is intended to “empower the people” and is “inspired by music and art.”

So it’s no surprise that Spurr would turn to a music legend for March’s newest collaboration: Jimi Hendrix.

“Jimi Hendrix is one of the most iconic musicians that ever lived, and one that not only transcends time, but is embraced by millions of people across multiple generations,” Spurr said. “We are honored to have the opportunity to show a more unexpected view of the man that defined an era, through the modern lens.”

But the designer’s take is different from the other interpretations that have been inspired by the musician over the years. Instead of using the psychedelic references Hendrix has become known for, Spurr used more subdued black-and-white images from the guitarist’s life and performances as the starting point for his capsule collection.

“This is more of a Morrison Hotel Gallery route, where I used photos of his apartment in London and the Miami Pop Festival,” Spurr said. And these lesser-known images are also more “on brand from the March perspective.”

For the limited-edition capsule, he created leather jackets, T-shirts featuring black-and-white photographs of Hendrix, along with a boot and leather bracelet that will be sold on the company’s website and social media platforms. They will retail for $175 for the T-shirts, $165 for the wristband and $225 for a bonded leather boot.

The line is unisex.

Spurr worked with Sony Music and the Hendrix family, which control the musician’s estate, on the collection.

“Jimi’s style was unlike anything ever seen before, and his music was equally unique — on another realm,” said Janie Hendrix, the late musician’s sister. “It’s only natural that we, the Hendrix family company, along with Sony, would collaborate with other trendsetters in bringing something extraordinary to fans. March NYC is that kind of creative force. We’re thrilled by the concept of bridging cultures and offering this gender-free, limited-edition product line. I can’t think of a more perfect time.”

Courtney added: “This gender-free collection is an homage to Jimi’s cultural legacy through which we (hopefully) build bridges between generations, race and culture in his honor. Building this partnership with Janie Hendrix is a dream come true that will move the masses.”

Spurr said he’s hoping to partner with a retailer for a launch event either in Los Angeles or New York.

March NYC, which started as a leather jacket and boot brand, has expanded into a full lifestyle collection offering denim, sweats, hats and sneakers.