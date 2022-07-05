Singer and Swimmer Cody Simpson Launching Sustainable Line

Cody Simpson is one busy guy. Not only is he training to make the Australian swim team in the butterfly for the 2024 Games, but he just released his fourth studio album, writes poetry, dances and continues to work as an actor. Now Simpson can add fashion designer to his résumé.

In August, he will launch an eco-fashion brand called Prince Neptune: The Label, which he created alongside Slyletica, an Australian fashion agency.

Prince Neptune will offer an assortment of 11 unisex loungewear essentials that will be available exclusively at Myer in Australia. It is inspired by Simpson’s laid-back aesthetic out of the pool and includes T-shirts, sweatpants, a hoodie, a crewneck sweater and a bandana in organic cotton from India and recycled polyester created from plastic bottles. The line is manufactured in a factory in India that uses solar power and will be shipped in organic cotton garment bags that are biodegradable and compostable.

A key component of the collection is that it had to be sustainable as well as affordable. The 25-year-old Simpson is the youngest U.N. ambassador for sustainability and is also Oceans Ambassador for WWF. Prices for the line range from $25 for a T-shirt to $120 for the sweater.

“I was looking for really comfortable sweats and T-shirts that were sustainably made and I realized just how hard it is to find,” Simpson said. ”It was really important for me to stay true to my vision from both a design perspective and what I stand for — things like water conservation and using fewer chemicals.”

Simpson is working on the second and third collections of the label that will drop over the next few months. He hopes to offer the line through retail partners in the U.S. by early next year.

“‘I’m ambitious about expanding Prince Neptune: The Label into a multifaceted brand experimenting with a variety of fabrics and styles,” he added. “I’d like to look into designing resortwear, linens, luxury, street and more. I’m inspired by design moguls like Ralph Lauren who have developed and created multifaceted clothing brands. Fashion is an exciting space full of possibility and I’m happy to be doing my thing.”

In addition to the launch of Prince Neptune, Simpson will also compete at the Commonwealth Games at the end of July and is the current face of Myer’s winter advertising campaign.