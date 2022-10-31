Southern Tide Signs Golfer Kevin Roy as Ambassador

Southern Tide has signed its first professional golf ambassador: PGA Tour rookie Kevin Roy.

Under the terms of the deal, Roy will be the company’s on- and off-course apparel partner and will wear Southern Tide’s signature Skipjack logo on all of his polos and pullovers while playing.

The rookie received his PGA Tour card in August after less than three seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour where he posted four top-10 finishes, including runner-up at the Wichita Open. This will be his first year on the PGA Tour.

“We love Kevin’s history and much like his trajectory, Southern Tide has seen tremendous growth in the golf community,” said Carey Ann Campbell, chief executive officer of Southern Tide. “Over the past 12 months, our golf business has really taken off with the average spend on Southern Tide apparel per club at an all-time high. With the brand’s commitment to excellence, we look forward to supporting his career as he embarks on this exciting PGA journey. From partnerships to products, we feel it is important for the brand to showcase an authentic point-of-view. Kevin aligns with our coastal lifestyle and quality performance. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Southern Tide team as their first golf ambassador,” Roy said. “I feel closely aligned with Southern Tide, myself being an emerging PGA Tour golfer, and Southern Tide being an emerging golf brand. As a PGA Tour member, I require high-performance products that allow me to swing freely in all conditions. Southern Tide has delivered in all aspects, from on-course to off-course. It’s a bonus that the brand matches my coastal Tampa, Florida, lifestyle. I am looking forward to growing with the brand on golf’s biggest stage.”

Southern Tide was founded in Greenville, South Carolina, in 2006 and was acquired by Oxford Industries for $85 million in 2016.