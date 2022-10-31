×
Monday's Digital Daily: October 31, 2022

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

Where Fashion Stands in Sustainability

Fashion’s Fall: Tough Earning Reports Loom

Southern Tide Signs Golfer Kevin Roy as Ambassador

The PGA Tour rookie will wear the brand's Skipjack polo on and off the course.

Kevin Roy
Kevin Roy is now a Southern Tide ambassador. courtesy

Southern Tide has signed its first professional golf ambassador: PGA Tour rookie Kevin Roy.

Under the terms of the deal, Roy will be the company’s on- and off-course apparel partner and will wear Southern Tide’s signature Skipjack logo on all of his polos and pullovers while playing.

The rookie received his PGA Tour card in August after less than three seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour where he posted four top-10 finishes, including runner-up at the Wichita Open. This will be his first year on the PGA Tour.

“We love Kevin’s history and much like his trajectory, Southern Tide has seen tremendous growth in the golf community,” said Carey Ann Campbell, chief executive officer of Southern Tide. “Over the past 12 months, our golf business has really taken off with the average spend on Southern Tide apparel per club at an all-time high. With the brand’s commitment to excellence, we look forward to supporting his career as he embarks on this exciting PGA journey. From partnerships to products, we feel it is important for the brand to showcase an authentic point-of-view. Kevin aligns with our coastal lifestyle and quality performance. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Southern Tide team as their first golf ambassador,” Roy said. “I feel closely aligned with Southern Tide, myself being an emerging PGA Tour golfer, and Southern Tide being an emerging golf brand. As a PGA Tour member, I require high-performance products that allow me to swing freely in all conditions. Southern Tide has delivered in all aspects, from on-course to off-course. It’s a bonus that the brand matches my coastal Tampa, Florida, lifestyle. I am looking forward to growing with the brand on golf’s biggest stage.”

Southern Tide was founded in Greenville, South Carolina, in 2006 and was acquired by Oxford Industries for $85 million in 2016.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

