Stadium Goods is taking a full leap into apparel with the debut of Stadium, its new apparel line rooted in streetwear.

Stadium exists separate from the proprietary apparel offered under the Stadium Goods name. The new line, led by Greig Bennett, Stadium Goods’ vice president of brand creative and head designer, launches with 11 pieces that Bennett describes as “a bit more playful.” The collection includes mock neck sweatshirts, rugby shirts, tricot pants and sweatpants and hoodies all bearing the Stadium branding and ranging in price from $85 to $400.

The sneaker and streetwear marketplace launched in 2015, offering a premium aftermarket experience for rare sneakers and hype releases from brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, as well as branded merchandise items. The company was acquired by Farfetch for $250 million in 2018 in the midst of the sneaker and resale boom at the end of the decade.

“There are things we can’t do for Stadium Goods that we can do for Stadium,” said Bennett. “The mock turtleneck isn’t something we’d do for Stadium Goods, but we can do for Stadium. You’ll see in future collections things that may be more directional or have more of a theme and room to explore and story tell.”

Born in London and raised in the Bronx, Bennett cofounded and designed the Orchard Street brand and its Orchard Street Dunks. He also served as creative director of Sony Music’s Thread Shop, designed campaigns for Nike, Jordan and Reebok through his creative agency Corkboard Creative Agency, and also worked at Bravado. He joined Stadium Goods in 2019.

Bennett said new product will release every eight to nine weeks and and Jed Stiller, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Stadium Goods, added that “down the line, we will have some key boutiques carrying the collection, and a retail presence.”

For now, the collection is available on the Stadium Goods website, Stadium Goods stores in New York City and Chicago, Fred Segal and Farfetch.

Stadium Goods cofounder and co-CEO John McPheters said the company has “ambitious goals for the brand” and he sees much potential. “Everything we’ve done at Stadium Goods has been successful and done very well on our site and in our store. We’ve seen a need for a more, premium basics offering that we can cross-market across channels.”

Prior to this launch, Stadium Goods opened a pop-up at Fred Segal in late 2019 offering select Stadium pieces. “Based on the response, we went back to the lab and decided this is something we should really take into consideration to build,” said Bennett.

“We’ve shown much resilience and innovation over the past year,” said McPhethers. “One of the highlights of the success we’ve seen is our stores. They’ve done very well despite capacity constraints. Even with reduced capacity, we’re doing similar numbers to pre-COVID-19.”

He added, “We thrived in the fourth quarter and really over the last 12 months. It speaks to the way we’ve built the business.”