Nikki Beach Global and Duvin Design Unveil Limited-edition Collab

While most popular surf-inspired brands have historically been based in California, Duvin Design was started by a group of lifelong friends on the balmy beaches of Florida in 2013 with a brand ethos that infuses ’80s surf culture and Florida history with a touch of modernity.

Nominated by the Surf Industry Members Association as “Breakout Brand of the Year” in 2018, the popular surf label has a reach that has extended far past the sand and surf to musicians, celebrities and professional athletes such as Bad Bunny, Bryce Harper, Shaun White and Odell Beckham Jr.

Duvin Design x Nikki Beach collection Courtesy of Duvin Design.

Now with summer approaching, Duvin Design is unveiling its latest capsule collection with Nikki Beach Global, titled “Tell Only Your Best Friends.”

The co-branded collection will feature six pieces, including a rayon button-up, swim trunks, two T-shirts in Peruvian pima cotton, a tote bag and a water-resistant nylon bucket hat (a first for the brand).

The “cabana set” in leopard print consists of a lightweight cabana shirt in a vintage Hawaiian loose fit paired with four-way stretch swim trunks with Duvin’s newest premium built-in liner.

“We’ve been offering Duvin products in our boutiques and online for years and knew that a collaboration was the perfect next step for our partnership,” said Efrat Fritz, head of fashion and lifestyle at Nikki Beach Global.

Pricing for the capsule will be $35 for the tote, $48 for the bucket hat, $50 for the T-shirts and the $89 for the cabana set pieces. The line is available now at Nikki Beach boutique locations in Saint Barth; Saint-Tropez; Marbella and Mallorca, Spain; Ibiza; Montenegro, and Miami Beach, as well as on shop.nikkibeach.com

The brand has previously collaborated on collections with Puma Golf, the Orlando Magic team and with Kygo’s (Norwegian tropical house producer) lifestyle brand Palm Tree Crew.

