East meets West in the new collaboration between two men’s brands: Tracksmith and Taylor Stitch.

The two brands have partnered on a capsule of running essentials that blend Boston-based Tracksmith’s performance fabrics with California-headquartered Taylor Stitch’s core silhouettes.

“I’ve long wanted to collaborate with Taylor Stitch because of their design ethos, which places an emphasis on durability and attention to detail,” said Tracksmith founder Matt Taylor. “We were excited to work together to take some of their favorite silhouettes and update them for running, using a few of the most technical materials from our library. The end result is a perfect blend of East and West Coast, lifestyle and performance, delivered through Taylor Stitch’s innovative Workshop model.”

The Taylor Stitch x Tracksmith collection includes six core products including a T-shirt and wool-blend Henley with moisture control and odor-resistant properties in classic silhouettes. Other styles include a short and overshirt in four-way stretch woven fabric, a Heavy Bag long-sleeve T-shirt in a blend of 52 percent upcycled cotton and 48 percent recycled polyester, and a bomber made from a Bluesign-certified Swiss shell that is both water-repellent and breathable.

The collection is available for pre-order starting today on Taylor Stitch’s Workshop, a crowd-funding platform for new products. The collection will be widely available in May.