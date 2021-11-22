Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: JW Anderson to Show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series A Funding

The marketplace will use the funding for content and brand strategies, as well as real-time personalization.

TheDrop
TheDrop offers over 300 brands like Stüssy and Market among others. Courtesy Photo

Streetwear marketplace TheDrop on Monday revealed its Series A close of $4.6 million with participants Continental Investment Partners, Rimrock Venture Partners and previous angel and seed investors.

Founded in 2017, TheDrop offers brands like Stüssy, Market, Pleasures and Clearweather, among others. The company plans to use the new funding toward launching new content and brand storytelling strategies, as well as real-time website personalization.

The Series A closed in August and increases the total funding raised to $8.5 million. The company is also seeking investment for its Series B round.

TheDrop chief executive officer Matt Falcinelli said the funding will help accelerate long-term plans for the business. Personalization was a focus for the company before the site was launched — “Personalization done right can see a 70 percent conversion rate,” Falcinelli said — and they brought sneaker designer and personality Jeff Staple on as an adviser in August 2020 in hopes of ramping up their content.

Related Galleries

He explained that a good story results in a 30 percent increase in product sales and TheDrop was initially “reliant on brands to provide content.”

“We knew there would be a point where we would need to create content,” Falcinelli said. “We’re at a point in time where we’re going to start shooting content and have a roadmap to how we get there.”

Last year, TheDrop broke even a year before its plan and also during the early months of lockdown in the U.S. Falcinelli said that first quarter this year for the company was as big as the fourth quarter, which is the opposite of traditional sales expectations.

“There was a hangover in the second quarter and the third quarter was the break even with the second quarter and now we’re seeing a big fourth quarter,” he said.

In addition to content and personalization, TheDrop aims to expand globally, beginning with the U.K. in January and the European Union countries and Australia, where it soft launched. With this expansion, TheDrop will bring hundreds of brands to global markets and also tell stories for brands not based in the U.S. that aim to expand in those markets.

“As a marketplace without inventory risk, we can put more emphasis on young brands with a story to tell and develop it continually as a point of discovery,” he said. “For instance, here’s a hot brand from Berlin or from Sydney. Excited to turn that corner.”

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

TheDrop Raises $4.6 Million in Series

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad