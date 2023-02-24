×
Friday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Todd Snyder Collabs With Savant Studios

The Brooklyn store and creative hub reimagined some of the designer's staples.

Todd Snyder x Savant Studios
Todd Snyder partnered with Savant Studios for his latest capsule. courtesy

Todd Snyder is at it again.

The menswear designer is partnering with Michael Graham, founder of Savant Studios, a store and creative hub on Fulton Street in Brooklyn, on a limited-edition capsule.

Called Artifacts, the collection brings Graham’s personal style to signature Snyder pieces including cardigans with hand-embroidered chain stitching, chinos with kantha quilting and oxford button-downs and T-shirts that feature an image of Billie Holiday. Several items were also splattered with paint and each is considered one-of-a-kind.

“Each piece tells a story from my past and my upbringing in Brooklyn,” Graham said. “Look at the chinos…growing up I played basketball every single day and we would wear basketball shorts under them with the drawstrings hanging out. When designing we needed those drawstrings on the chinos.

“The artifacts are artifacts for a reason,” he continued. “They were made to last. They are still here. We are still discovering. I want Savant to be a part of that story.”

Graham, also known as Mike Grapes, founded Savant Studios in 2019. The company uses handcrafted techniques and textiles from around the world to create knitwear, tunics, utility workwear, small leather goods and other products. It also serves as a creative hub for local artisans, musicians and others in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood.

Snyder was introduced to Graham in 2021 when he was cast in the designer’s campaign for his collaboration with American heritage brand J. Press.

“I met Michael Graham through our mutual friend, Ouigi Theodore, and was impressed with his design sensibility and the community he was building around his store in Bed-Stuy,” Snyder said. “It was inspiring to watch him reinvent our core styles as wearable works of art.”

Prices include $198 for a short-sleeve sweatshirt, $248 for an oxford shirt with the Billie Holiday image, $298 for a paint-splattered popover hoodie, $498 for a vintage carpenter’s jacket or an alpaca camo cardigan and  $2,000 for a double-breasted officer wool topcoat. A selvedge chino is $328, a beanie is $148 and a tote bag is $228.

The collection will launch March 2 on the Todd Snyder website and at the designer’s stores in Williamsburg, New York, and Los Angeles. On March 5, Savant Studios will host “Sunday Vibes,” a conversation between Snyder and Graham, along with live entertainment, food and drink at the Todd Snyder Brooklyn store.

The collection will launch in early March.
