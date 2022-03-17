Todd Snyder Launches Swimwear With Montauk Short

Count Todd Snyder as the latest company to take the plunge into swimwear.

The men’s designer has quietly unveiled his first foray into swimwear with “The Montauk,” a trunk that is similar to his top-selling Weekend Short that is being marketed as a sophisticated modern take on a classic surf short.

The short offers an elastic waist, a mesh liner, a draw cord with metal tips, two side pockets, a self-draining back pocket with a Velcro closure and a key holder. The inseam is five inches, which is expected to hit at mid-thigh. There will be 12 colors and patterns in the initial drop and prices range from $118 to $128.

The shorts are offered in a variety of colors and patterns.

“The decision to move into our own swimwear was an easy one after seeing the incredible demand for it at our East Hampton store and with swim collaborations with other brands over the years,” Snyder said. “Quality and fit is always essential and, most importantly, it needs to meet the customers’ needs. We want the brand to be a one-stop shop for the modern gentleman, so that when they come in to buy our Seasoft Linen shirt or sweater polos, they can now see swimwear.”

The swimwear launched quietly on the Todd Snyder’s e-commerce earlier this week.

The designer, who celebrated his 10th anniversary in business last year, has converted from his initial wholesale model to a direct-to-consumer one. He operates four stores in New York and Connecticut with a unit in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, expected to be added in the spring. The brand, which is known for its modern American menswear, was purchased by American Eagle Outfitters in 2015 for $115 million.