TravisMathew Launches Activewear Line

The Heater Active collection offers stretch and breathability for the active man.

Jimmy Garoppolo for TravisMathew
Jimmy Garoppolo sports the Heater Active line.

TravisMathew is moving beyond the course and into the gym.

The Huntington Beach, Calif.-based golf brand has introduced a technical activewear collection called Heater Active. It follows the successful launch of the Heater Golf Series collection that was introduced quietly several years ago and marketed for the first time earlier this year.

Heater Active marks TravisMathew’s most technical collection yet, featuring soft, lightweight performance fabrics that are quick-drying with four-way stretch. The launch collection focuses primarily on shorts and joggers, as well as long- and short-sleeved Ts in both solids and prints. There is also a travel pant. Retail prices range from $49.99 for a T-shirt and $69.95 for a short to $99.95 for the travel pant. The brand plans to expand into other categories in 2022.

“The core TravisMathew customer has an extremely active lifestyle, and it’s always been our goal to provide apparel for every part of his day,” said Ryan Ellis, chief executive officer of TravisMathew. “Three years ago, we started working on an activewear collection, emphasizing heightened performance elements compared to our typical products. As we do with all our apparel, we began with the most premium fabrics — in this case, something that is extremely technical while maintaining our elevated look. The Heater Active line matches the TravisMathew aesthetic but with an athletic fit that’s neither too tight nor too short.”

Matt Ryan for TravisMathew
Matt Ryan is one of the ambassadors of the brand.

TravisMathew has turned to a few of its professional athlete ambassadors to help it introduce the line, including quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Matt Ryan, basketball player Alex Caruso and shortstop Corey Seager who are featured in the marketing campaign.

The Heater Active line is available on the brand’s website as well as in its own stores. The company expects to begin wholesaling the collection in the second quarter of 2022.

TravisMathew was founded in 2007 as a golf and lifestyle brand inspired by the culture of Southern California.

