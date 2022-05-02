Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: April 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jisoo, Minha Kim, Sehun Attend Dior’s First Global Show in Seoul

Beauty

Beauty Brands Team Up in Shared Sustainability Efforts

Fashion

Thom Browne RTW Fall 2022

Untuckit Partnering With Textile Designer Robshaw on Capsule

This marks the first designer collaboration for the shirt and lifestyle brand.

Untuckit x John Robshaw
Looks from the Untuckit x John Robshaw capsule.

Untuckit has entered the collaboration space.

The brand, built on the strength of its men’s shirts that are intended to be worn untucked, will unveil its first designer capsule collection this summer, partnering with textile designer John Robshaw on a line of colorful shirts.

Robshaw is known for his vibrant mix of prints in bedding, furniture and home decor, an aesthetic he applied to his first line for Untuckit. The capsule will consist of three colors and two prints and reflects the start of the company’s exploration of partnerships with independent artisans.

“At Untuckit, we’re always looking to work with independent, creative artists who have an artful take on our offerings,” said founder Chris Riccobono. “John Robshaw has been a longtime friend of the brand, so this collaboration felt very organic. We infused Robshaw’s ornate designs and patterns with our short-sleeve shirts — just in time for summer travel.”

John Robshaw
John Robshaw is known for his textile designs for the home furnishings market.

For the capsule, Robshaw was inspired by batiks, shirts dyed with a process that has been around for centuries. He described it as classic tailored looks blended with a bohemian aesthetic.

The linen shirts — one with a pocket and one without — are lightweight and breathable. They will retail for $89 and will be available beginning June 1 in small through XXXL in both regular and slim fits. They will be sold on the brand’s e-commerce site.

Robshaw said, “It’s been fun to see how Untuckit approaches my prints. It’s great to see my designs used in fashion versus bedding and home decor.”

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad