Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Untuckit’s Riccobono Teams With Derek Jeter on New Athletic Line

Greatness Wins also counts Wayne Gretsky and Misty Copeland as ambassadors and brand partners.

Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter in Greatness Wins.

Chris Riccobono has some high-powered friends in the sports arena. And the Untuckit founder has brought three of the country’s most accomplished athletes together to help him in an ambitious new project — the launch of an athletic brand he hopes will unseat some of the biggest names in sports apparel.

Riccobono has teamed with newly inducted Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, as well as former hockey star Wayne Gretsky and groundbreaking ballerina Misty Copeland to launch Greatness Wins.

“It’s a really big idea,” Riccobono acknowledged.

The entrepreneur, who continues in his role as founder and executive chairman of Untuckit, said the idea of launching Greatness Wins came to him during the height of the pandemic.

“As an entrepreneur, I always need to be doing something,” he said. “During COVID[-19], there was a lot of down time and I was thinking about where else I could be disruptive.”

Related Galleries

Riccobono created Untuckit in 2011 when he couldn’t find a shirt that looked good when it wasn’t tucked into his pants. So he approached his Columbia Business School classmate Aaron Sanandres with the idea of starting a business creating shirts for men that could be worn untucked. Since that time, they have built one of the fastest-growing men’s brands in North America with 86 stores in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., and sales of more than $300 million.

“I was thinking, how can I do that again,” Riccobono said.

He set his sights on the athletic market and set out to create a brand that has a different positioning than the other players in the business. “Whatever market you pick, there are 50,000 people starting new companies every day,” he said. “But like we did with Untuckit, we set out to position a new brand without competing directly with anyone else.”

Riccobono immediately dismissed the idea of launching an athleisure company “because there are so many of them,” he said. Instead, he zeroed in on a pure athletic brand. “But how do you compete with Nike and Adidas?” he asked.

It was about finding a niche.

“I work out all the time but when I received anything from the big companies, the quality was terrible,” he said. “There’s no attention to specifications, the fits are not good, they shrink and pill.”

He was especially frustrated by the lack of consistent fits available in the market. “You can go to any store, buy seven shirts and they all have different specs. That’s something we learned at Untuckit. It costs a lot to put quality control in place, but specifications are a huge thing for men and it’s what makes Untuckit successful.”

Once Riccobono settled on that as a key component of his burgeoning business plan, he studied how best to set the idea apart from the athleisure brands. “They’re great looking, but they’re not meant to work out in,” he said. “So I set out to create a product that looks great and performs great.”

But that wasn’t enough either. In order to create a splash, Riccobono knew he had to come up with another differentiator. “I brought in all-time greats to advise and test the product,” he said.

Enter Jeter, Gretsky and Copeland.

Jeter was famous for his unparalleled play on the field during his 20-year career as well as his post-baseball business acumen, where he served as chief executive officer and part owner of the Miami Marlins and launched The Players Tribune, a sports media company. And on July 18, Jeter will be showcased in a seven-part docuseries on ESPN that chronicles his life and career.

“It was a very different experience,” Jeter said of the film. “I’ve always joked that I could tell my life story in 30 minutes, but clearly there was a great team working on this, because they got me to share much more. I never really took the time to reflect on my career while I was playing, so this experience in conjunction with last year’s Hall of Fame induction have been really special and rewarding.”

“I’m from New York and there’s no one I respect more on and off the field than Derek Jeter,” Riccobono said.

“I met Chris about 18 months ago, and we’ve spent a large part of the last year working to bring Greatness Wins to life,” Jeter told WWD. “We obviously are motivated to bring a truly great athletic brand to the market, but we also have a shared vision of building something that is more than just a brand — something that has meaning and motivation for the consumer.”

Wayne Gretsky
Wayne Gretsky has become an avid golfer since retiring from hockey.

Gretsky, nicknamed “The Great One,” and considered by many to be the greatest hockey player of all time, also played 20 seasons in the National Hockey League for the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, and is in the hockey hall of fame. Since retirement, he’s become an avid golfer and his daughter Paulina is married to pro golfer Dustin Johnson. Gretsky already had a relationship with Untuckit as both an ambassador and investor.

Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretsky and Chris Riccobono.
Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretsky and Chris Riccobono. GARY LAND

And Copeland is a dancer for the American Ballet Theatre and was the first Black woman to be named principal dancer in the company’s 75-year history. She had a longstanding relationship with Under Armour which ended several years ago, Riccobono said.

Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland will help guide the launch of Greatness Wins’ womenswear.

Although none of the three athletes are investors in Greatness Wins, they are nevertheless involved in the creation of the line.

“I am very involved, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Jeter said. “I’m learning a lot throughout this process and hopefully bringing a lot to the table as well. I work with Chris and our design team on the vision for each season’s line, on our marketing collateral, on our customer strategy and so on. Beyond the launch, we have a lot of big ideas that we’re excited to implement over the next few seasons.”

Jeter said he, Gretsky and Copeland are “all contributing to the brand in a really collaborative way, but we’re also using our own backgrounds to focus on specific areas as well. Misty will assist in the development of the women’s line we are launching next year, while Wayne will focus on our golf line and take that category to the next level. The three of us coming together with Chris highlights something that is important to us — there’s no one definition of athlete and no one path to being an athlete. What unites us is a competitive motivation and a shared desire to be the best we possibly can be in everything we undertake.”

The former baseball star’s involvement with Greatness Wins marks the first time Jeter has been so closely involved with a fashion brand. Throughout his playing career and since his retirement, Jeter said he has “been fortunate to work with athletic and fashion brands both officially and unofficially, but this is the first where I feel like I have direct involvement in so many varied aspects of the business. I’m proud of our vision and of what our team is building together, and this is just the beginning for us.”

Greatness Wins
A look from Greatness Wins.

Greatness Wins, Jeter believes, will fill a void in the market.

“So much of my life has revolved around being active, training, pushing myself, and although I’m no longer competing professionally, I still demand the best from myself. I’ve worn a lot of different types of athletic wear throughout the years, and what I appreciated early on in my conversations with Chris was that we both were aligned on elevating the fabrics used and perfecting the fit. We are looking for product that really performs and is best in class.

“For us, Greatness isn’t a goal — it’s a mind-set,” Jeter continued. “We hope this brand will be successful, both from a customer standpoint, and from the standpoint of having an impact on local communities and young aspiring athletes. We aim to inspire future generations of athletes to dream big and put in the effort in pursuit of those dreams.”

Chris Riccobono and Derek Jeter
Chris Riccobono and Derek Jeter working on Greatness Wins.

Initially, Greatness Wins will offer “straightforward product,” Riccobono said, including performance Ts, joggers and shorts. Going forward, the plan is to add categories as well as sports-specific products for golf, tennis, basketball and other sports, and will include tanks, compression items, quarter-zips, golf shirts and shorts. Sneakers are in the plan as well, along with womenswear.

Sustainability is also important to the brand. Some 98 percent of the base materials for Greatness Wins are either Bluesign or Oeko-Tex certified, and 80 percent of the shorts are made with recycled fibers.

Greatness Wins
The line will launch on June 28.

Prices are “premium, but affordable,” Riccobono said, with joggers selling for $98 and shorts for $68. “That’s in line with the athleisure brands but more than Nike or Adidas.”

“There have been no new brands launched since the big ones,” Riccobono said. He said Tom Brady’s brand, that hit the market earlier this year, “is not an athletic brand. “And we think of Greatness Wins as having a unique team, not as a one-man show.”

The brand is being bankrolled primarily through friends and family, Riccobono said. “We raised money through our contacts with Untuckit. The athletes did not invest.”

The line will launch on June 28 and will be all direct-to-consumer, the same strategy employed with Untuckit. “We don’t do wholesale with Untuckit, and for Greatness Wins, we might line up one partner down the road, but it won’t be discounted. All the big brands can be found at every discount store and we don’t want that. And we eventually hope to open stores in year two or three,” Riccobono said.

RIccobono acknowledges that his plans for Greatness Wins are very ambitious, but he’s convinced he’s found the right formula for success. “I know it’s a strange group — Derek, Wayne, Misty and the Untuckit guy — but we expect to build it like we did Untuckit,” he said. “I know we’re aiming for the stars, but we want this to be the next great athletic brand.”

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Hot Summer Bags

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Derek Jeter Teams With Untuckit's Riccobono

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad