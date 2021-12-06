Skip to main content
Vault by Vans Taps Artist Geoff McFetridge for Capsule

The celebrated artist teams up with Vault by Vans once again to deliver a holiday capsule collection that transports us straight into his world.

Vault by Vans x Geoff McFetridge
Vault by Vans x Geoff McFetridge AIM

For the holiday season, the vintage-inspired sublabel Vault by Vans joined forces with renowned multimedia artist Geoff McFetridge to launch a vibrant series of apparel and footwear.

The capsule features five reimagined Vans shoe silhouettes, including three distinct versions of the OG Slip-On LX. The OG Style 38 NS features artwork in the form of a label of McFetridge’s “Jump” graphic and the original Lampin LX — decorated with a minimalist, hand-drawn sketch. The offering includes apparel such as hoodies, sweats, hats and totes and pays homage to McFetridge’s iconic “sensibility and eclectic approach.”

Mining inspiration from his most treasured items, including a worn T-shirt he dons to paint, a 20-year-old tote bag and a pair of Vans he bought when he was a child in Japan, the collection is a vibrant homage to youth culture through the lens and experiences of the designer.

The Canadian-born artist is renowned for his vibrant color palettes and use of repetitive figures, with his art spanning painting, installations, films and textiles. Based in Los Angeles, McFetridge has produced work for major clients across the globe, and has been awarded the Cooper-Hewitt Smithsonian National Design Award and the AIGA Medal. 

“As a skater I have a close personal history with Vans,” McFetridge said. “I have done a number of projects over the years, but this collection was an opportunity to create a microcosm of my personal history with the brand. My thinking with projects like this is that they can be approached in the same way you might approach creating a piece of art. Both grow out of a similar process, and though the results are different, they feel like they are pulled from the same world.” 

With prices ranging $75 to $115 for the shoes, $90 for the totes and apparel starting at $120, the collection is available now at Vault by Vans stockists. 

