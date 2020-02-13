Vuori has tapped former Lululemon executive Catherine Pike to serve in the newly created position of senior director of retail.

The Encinitas, Calif.-based activewear brand is planning to expand its retail presence beyond the five stores it operates in California in Encinitas, Manhattan Beach, San Francisco, Del Mar and Newport Beach. It is seeking to open a flagship in Orange County, Calif., in addition to another Los Angeles store and two additional units in the Bay area this year. It is also exploring locations in Scottsdale, Ariz., Denver and Boulder, Colo., Austin, Tex., Seattle, Portland, Ore., Chicago and New York City.