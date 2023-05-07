The Winning Hats at the 2023 Kentucky Derby: Floral Fascinators, Whimsical Wide-Brims and More

May 6 marked the 149th annual Kentucky Derby. The event was held at its long-running Louisville venue, the Churchill Downs racecourse. Mage was the victor, narrowly beating out Two Phil’s and Angel of Empire.

However, prize-winning thoroughbreds aren’t the only main event at the annual race. The equestrian spectacle is also known for its extravagant accessories — specifically, hats.

While some guests opted for understated fascinators, many more embraced oversized silhouettes embellished with feathers, flowers and lace.

Former J. Crew president and creative director Jenna Lyons opted for a Dora Marra headband with lace and floral embellishments. Its hues perfectly complimented her black and white Thom Browne look.

Jenna Lyons at the Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville. Getty Images

Meanwhile, country singer and Derby performer Carly Pearce wore a powder blue ensemble covered in faux hydrangeas. Pastel blossoms also adorned her Formé Millinery topper.

Carly Pearce at the Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville. Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Several guests embraced a more maximalist philosophy. Two attendees (pictured below) went the “My Fair Lady” route, sporting striped ensembles reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Cecil Beaton gown.

Guests attend the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville. Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Sky-high floral fascinators were also a trend at the races. Attendees opted for avant-garde options that eschewed the accessory’s traditional round shape, instead picking sculptural pieces that resembled actual bouquets.

Guest attends the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville. Getty Images

Here, check out more fabulous hats from the 2023 Kentucky Derby.