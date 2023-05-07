×
The Winning Hats at the 2023 Kentucky Derby: Floral Fascinators, Whimsical Wide-Brims and More

Chic chapeaus are a must at the annual race.

Carly Pearce at the Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville.
Carly Pearce at the Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville. Getty Images for Churchill Downs

May 6 marked the 149th annual Kentucky Derby. The event was held at its long-running Louisville venue, the Churchill Downs racecourse. Mage was the victor, narrowly beating out Two Phil’s and Angel of Empire.

However, prize-winning thoroughbreds aren’t the only main event at the annual race. The equestrian spectacle is also known for its extravagant accessories — specifically, hats.

While some guests opted for understated fascinators, many more embraced oversized silhouettes embellished with feathers, flowers and lace.

Former J. Crew president and creative director Jenna Lyons opted for a Dora Marra headband with lace and floral embellishments. Its hues perfectly complimented her black and white Thom Browne look.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY Jenna Lyons attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Jenna Lyons at the Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville. Getty Images

Meanwhile, country singer and Derby performer Carly Pearce wore a powder blue ensemble covered in faux hydrangeas. Pastel blossoms also adorned her Formé Millinery topper.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Carly Pearce performs during Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Carly Pearce at the Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville. Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Several guests embraced a more maximalist philosophy. Two attendees (pictured below) went the “My Fair Lady” route, sporting striped ensembles reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Cecil Beaton gown.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Guests attend the Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Guests attend the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville. Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Sky-high floral fascinators were also a trend at the races. Attendees opted for avant-garde options that eschewed the accessory’s traditional round shape, instead picking sculptural pieces that resembled actual bouquets.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Hats during the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Guest attends the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville. Getty Images

Here, check out more fabulous hats from the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: A guest, hat detail, attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Guest attends the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville. Getty Images for Churchill Downs
