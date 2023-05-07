The Winning Hats at the 2023 Kentucky Derby: Floral Fascinators, Whimsical Wide-Brims and More

May 6 marked the 149th annual Kentucky Derby. The event was held at its long-running Louisville venue, the Churchill Downs racecourse. Mage was the victor, narrowly beating out Two Phil’s and Angel of Empire.
However, prize-winning thoroughbreds aren’t the only main event at the annual race. The equestrian spectacle is also known for its extravagant accessories — specifically, hats.
While some guests opted for understated fascinators, many more embraced oversized silhouettes embellished with feathers, flowers and lace.
Former J. Crew president and creative director Jenna Lyons opted for a Dora Marra headband with lace and floral embellishments. Its hues perfectly complimented her black and white Thom Browne look.
Meanwhile, country singer and Derby performer Carly Pearce wore a powder blue ensemble covered in faux hydrangeas. Pastel blossoms also adorned her Formé Millinery topper.
Several guests embraced a more maximalist philosophy. Two attendees (pictured below) went the “My Fair Lady” route, sporting striped ensembles reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Cecil Beaton gown.
Sky-high floral fascinators were also a trend at the races. Attendees opted for avant-garde options that eschewed the accessory’s traditional round shape, instead picking sculptural pieces that resembled actual bouquets.
Here, check out more fabulous hats from the 2023 Kentucky Derby.