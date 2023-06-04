Race to Erase MS Gala 2023: Ashlee Simpson, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kathy Hilton and More Stars Support Multiple Sclerosis Benefit

The 30th Race to Erase MS Gala was held on Friday night in Los Angeles. The charity, which seeks to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis, has raised millions with its annual benefit.

This year’s gala, co-sponsored by Aston Martin, occurred at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The event featured performances by Flo Rida and Siedah Garrett as well as a Cinq à Sept fashion show.

Ahead, some of the best looks from the 30th Race to Erase MS Gala.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson at the 2023 Race to Erase MS Gala on June 2 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Ashlee Simpson opted for a white strapless Monique Lhuillier gown, which was covered in sparkling sequins. Simpson paired her ensemble with blush platform heels. The singer was styled by Natalie Saidi.

Ross sported a Saint Laurent ensemble. His look included a sleeveless silk top underneath a wide leg suit and square-toe patent leather boots.

Kathy Hilton

Kathy Hilton at the 2023 Race to Erase MS Gala on June 2 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic,

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton donned a black pantsuit with floral embroidery along with a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi satin pumps.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2023 Race to Erase MS Gala on June 2 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a black one-shoulder Cinq à Sept dress with a matching clutch and open-toe platform heels. The supermodel was assisted by her longtime stylist, Heather Smith.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards at the 2023 Race to Erase MS Gala on June 2 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Dressed in orange, Denise Richards represented the color of MS awareness. She wore a satin halter gown by Galvan London accessorized with a marbled Cult Gaia clutch.

Gigi Gorgeous

Gigi Gorgeous at the 2023 Race to Erase MS Gala on June 2 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Gigi Gorgeous sported a navy high-neck gown complete with a thigh-high slit. The star influencer also added on silver metallic pumps.

AnnaLyne McCord

AnnaLyne McCord at the 2023 Race to Erase MS Gala on June 2 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

AnnaLynne McCord opted for a Cinq à Sept pantsuit with a cropped turtleneck. All three pieces were lined with crystallized embellishments. The actress also wore a floral broach affixed to the lapel of her blazer.