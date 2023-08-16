What to Know About the 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors: Host, Performers and How to Watch

Academy of Country Music Honors is set to return on Aug. 23 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The show, which honors legendary singers and newcomers who have made a big impact in country music, will air as a two-hour special on Fox Sept. 18.

Coined as “country music industry’s favorite night,” Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert are just some of the A-listers who have attended past ACM Honors. This year, the night will include one-of-a-kind tribute performances, live music and the distribution of special awards.

Here’s what to know about the 2023 ACM Honors.

Who is hosting the ACM Honors?

Carly Pearce has been announced as the host for the 2023 ACM Honors, returning to the job for a fourth consecutive year. Pearce is a successful country music singer in her own right and a four-time ACM Award winner.

Carly Pearce attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Getty Images for ACM

“The ACMs have played such a crucial role in the rise of my career in the last several years, giving me opportunities to expand my artistry with hosting. To be able to come back as the host of the ACM Honors for the third year in a row, I feel so grateful and excited for what I know will be such a special night,” part of Pearce’s Instagram caption read in June regarding the news.

Who is performing at the ACM Honors?

Breland, Chris Janson, Lady A, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis, The War and Treaty, Bailey Zimmerman, Emily Shackelton, Anne Wilson and more are set to perform at this year’s ceremony, as well as host Carly Pearce. The full lineup will be released in the following weeks.

In 2022, the live event featured Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Wallen, Avril Lavigne, Hardy and Brooks & Dunn as performers.

What awards will be distributed at the ACM Honors?

The ACM Honors is held every year after the ACM Awards, distributing a variety of awards to stars in the country music industry. This year, the ACM Honors will celebrate Kane Brown, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Hardy, Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton and more.

Chris Stapleton accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Getty Images

Special awards include the ACM International Award, the ACM Service Award and the ACM Icon Award. In addition the award for Songwriter of the Year will be presented to Ashley Gorley along with Hardy receiving Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

How to stream the ACM Honors

The 2023 Annual Academy of Country Music Honors will air on Fox on Sept. 18. Last year’s ACM Honors was also available to stream on Hulu. The streaming platform currently offers a free 30-day trial.