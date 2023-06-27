Adam Sandler Brings Vacation Style to the Red Carpet in Floral Shirt at ‘The Out-Laws’ Screening With His Family

Adam Sandler attended “The Out-Laws” screening in Los Angeles on Monday, taking his casual style to the red carpet in a leaf-patterned shirt with gray trousers and comfortable sneakers. The actor was accompanied by his wife, Jackie Sandler, and his daughter, Sunny Sandler.

To support her husband, who stars in the movie, Jackie wore a white slipdress with a boxy satin blazer overtop. She accessorized her look with a gold-weaved Bottega Veneta clutch.

Jackie, Sadie and Adam Sandler at the screening of Netflix ’s “The Out-Laws” on June 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

The couple was also joined at the screening by their youngest daughter Sunny, who embraced a soft look in a Frankie Silk dress by Reformation.

Nina Dobrev, Sadie, Jackie and Adam Sandler at the screening of Netflix’s “The Out-Laws” on June 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Adam and Jackie have been married for 20 years and share daughters Sadie and Sunny. The couple’s last style moment was at the 2023 Mark Twain Prize Honors in March, where Adam received the prize of the same name. For the occasion, he wore a sharp suit and Jackie wore a Barbiecore-pink Valentino power suit.

Sunny and Sadie previously joined their parents at the “Murder Mystery 2” Paris photo call in March. The siblings have also made cameos in their father’s films before, including “Jack and Jill,” “Grown Ups,” “Hotel Transylvania” and “Grown Ups 2.”

The sisters are also gearing up to star alongside their parents and Idina Menzel in the film, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” which according to Netflix, is currently in production.

“The Out-Laws” is Adam Sandler’s latest producing credit, under his production company Happy Madison Productions. Coming to Netflix on Friday, the movie follows Adam Devine portraying Owen, a banker who is set to marry Parker (played by Nina Dobrev), when all of a sudden, his bank is robbed.