Adele Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Velvet Louis Vuitton Dress With Statement Ruffles at Grammy Awards 2023

The singer donned an elegant look with a burgundy off-the-shoulder velvet gown with ruffles.

Adele wears red louis vuitton dress attends The 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
View ALL 69 Photos

After a six-year hiatus, Adele returned to the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The singer wore a burgundy Louis Vuitton ruffled dress.  

Her album “30” received seven Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for “Easy on Me.”  

Adele attends the 65th Grammys on Feb. 5 2023, in Los Angeles.

She amplified the glamour with jewels by Tiffany & Co., including diamond earrings and diamond rings. For beauty, she stayed true to her iconic retro-inspired style with pronounced eyeliner in black and eyeshadow in burgundy matching her dress. She styled her hair in waves that cascaded around the shoulder.

The British singer has been working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who also dresses Ariana Grande and Nicole Richie.

Outside of her powerhouse vocals, Adele is known for her classic gowns from brands like Schiaparelli and Louis Vuitton for some of her recent performances. She also debuted Nina Ricci’s newly appointed creative director Harris Reed’s first look on stage during one of her Weekends With Adele concerts in Las Vegas last December.

The Grammy Awards recognize outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile. 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

