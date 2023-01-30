×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 30, 2023

Adele Gets Bedazzled in Stella McCartney Dress With Statement Crystals for Las Vegas Residency Concert

The singer wore a custom Stella McCartney gown for weekend nine of her Las Vegas Residency.

Adele wears custom Stella McCartney dress for her Las Vegas residency.
Adele Burberry 25 Tour
Adele Burberry 25 Tour
Adele Valentino
Adele
Adele’s Las Vegas Residency, “Weekends with Adele,” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel continued this past weekend with the singer’s hit songs and a custom dress.

For the Friday and Saturday performances of her Las Vegas residency, the Grammy-winning singer wore a custom black dress made from a forest-friendly viscose derived from wood pulp in black with details including statement crystals cascading down the dress made from lead-free glass and encased in metal, with each crystal applied by hand. The dress was designed by Stella McCartney and was created by her London atelier. For accessories, Adele wore two statement hoop earrings, bangles and rings.

Adele at her Las Vegas residency. Sarah BARNES

To create her look for this weekend’s Las Vegas residency, Adele worked with her stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who has been responsible for the singer’s wardrobe for the concert series. Mizrahi has gone for black as the go-to color palette for Adele’s dresses and has dressed her in brands such as Giorgio Armani, Balmain and Schiaparelli. In addition to working with Adele, Mizrahi works with Jeremy Allen White, Riley Keough and Ariana Grande.

Adele at her Las Vegas Residency. Sarah BARNES

For makeup, Adele went for an evening-ready look featuring a matte honey brown lip, heavy blush and eye-popping mascara. For hair, she had it parted down the center and done in a wavy style.

In addition to her Las Vegas residency, Adele has another big weekend coming up: The singer is nominated for seven awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards, to be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. The singer’s album “30” is up for major categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Adele at her Las Vegas Residency. Sarah BARNES

Adele’s Las Vegas residency began Nov. 18 and ends March 25. The residency includes 32 shows and features songs from the singer’s four studio albums.

