Adele Does Power Dressing in Fendi Suit for Rihanna’s Halftime Show Performance at Super Bowl 2023

The singer wore a Fendi ensemble to attend the annual NFL event.

Adele attended the 2023 NFL Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, giving her spin on power dressing.

The Grammy-winning singer wore a houndstooth double-breasted blazer from Fendi. She accessorized the look with statement sunglasses and the Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU petite brown houndstooth wool bag.

With singer Rihanna set to perform for the halftime show, the internet is ablaze with comments about how Adele only attended the Super Bowl in support of her fellow musician.

Adele has started the year with a bang already. The singer’s album “30” received seven Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for “Easy on Me.”  

Outside of her powerhouse vocals, the singer is known for her classic style and timeless gowns. The British singer has turned to brands like Schiaparelli and Louis Vuitton for some of her recent performances.

She also debuted Nina Ricci’s newly appointed creative director Harris Reed’s first look on stage during one of her Weekends With Adele concerts in Las Vegas last December. 

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup includes R&B icon Babyface, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

