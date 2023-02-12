Adele Does Power Dressing in Fendi Suit for Rihanna’s Halftime Show Performance at Super Bowl 2023

Adele attended the 2023 NFL Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, giving her spin on power dressing.

The Grammy-winning singer wore a houndstooth double-breasted blazer from Fendi. She accessorized the look with statement sunglasses and the Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU petite brown houndstooth wool bag.

With singer Rihanna set to perform for the halftime show, the internet is ablaze with comments about how Adele only attended the Super Bowl in support of her fellow musician.

why is adele at the audience always meme material😭 pic.twitter.com/D0bwRM6TwP — allure #Fentybowl (@allurequinn) February 13, 2023

Adele has started the year with a bang already. The singer’s album “30” received seven Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for “Easy on Me.”

Outside of her powerhouse vocals, the singer is known for her classic style and timeless gowns. The British singer has turned to brands like Schiaparelli and Louis Vuitton for some of her recent performances.

She also debuted Nina Ricci’s newly appointed creative director Harris Reed’s first look on stage during one of her Weekends With Adele concerts in Las Vegas last December.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup includes R&B icon Babyface, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.