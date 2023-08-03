How to Get Lionel Messi’s Signed Inter Miami Adidas Jersey Free After Record-breaking Jersey Sales That Beat Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi fans unite: Adidas is making it possible to win a signed jersey by the world-famous soccer player, who is now a member of Inter Miami CF.

AdiClub members can enter for a chance to win a signed Inter Miami CF jersey by entering a contest via the Adidas website or the Adidas app.

Fans have until Saturday to enter for a chance to win the jersey. The winner will be revealed on Sunday at noon ET.

There is no purchase necessary to enter. Entrants must be a resident of the 50 U.S. states or Canada, at least age 13 and are limited to one entry per person.

Inter Miami CF is at the peak of its popularity, in large part thanks to having Messi as its captain. On July 15, the Argentine sports star was officially confirmed to play for Inter Miami CF under a two-and-a-half-year contract. He sports the team’s number 10 jersey.

Messi Adidas jersey

According to ESPN, when the news broke that Messi would be taking his talents to Inter Miami CF after almost four years of courtship, the team’s global popularity increased by more than 1,200 percent via Google searches.

Major League Soccer e-commerce partner Fanatics reported that when news of Messi joining Inter Miami CF broke, more team merchandise was sold than in the previous entirety of 2023 combined. During that time frame, Inter Miami also became Fanatics’ top-selling MLS club, selling 50 percent more merchandise than the second-ranking brand.

Fanatics confirmed the first 24 hours of Messi jersey sales when he joined Inter Miami CF were the best 24 hours of any player changing teams in history, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo joining Manchester United in 2021, Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.