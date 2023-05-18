×
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Walmart U.S. Comps Up 7.4 Percent as Discount Giant Tops Estimates

New York City Design Week Is Not Just About Sofas and Lighting

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Goes Avant-Garde in Sophie Couture Dress for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Rai Bachchan has long favored flamboyant designs at the festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" premiere at Cannes Film Festival May 18 in Cannes, France.
Sara Sampaio at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Nadia Lee Cohen at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Araya Hargate at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a showstopping return to the Croisette on Thursday, attending the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” at Cannes Film Festival.

Rai Bachchan wore a silver Sophie Couture gown embellished with sequins and beads. The frock featured an oversized hood and was belted with a large black bow. The Indian actress accessorized with two large diamond rings.

Aishwarya Rai attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" premiere at Cannes Film Festival May 18 in Cannes, France.
Aishwarya Rai attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” premiere at Cannes Film Festival May 18 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Rai Bachchan wore her dark tresses straightened in a middle part. For makeup, she opted for sparkling silver eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner and a red lip.

The actress has worn a number of striking designs at the Cannes Film Festival in recent years. Last year, Rai Bachchan opted for a sculptural Gaurav Gupta Couture made of lavender pleated chiffon, while in 2017, she had a major Cinderella moment in a voluminous blue ballgown by Michael Cinco.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Aishwarya Rai attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Aishwarya Rai attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” premiere at Cannes Film Festival May 18 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (2023) is the fifth and final installment in the hit adventure franchise. Starring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the film sees the titular protagonist racing to locate a legendary dial that can change the course of history. “Dial of Destiny” is directed by James Mangold, who previously helmed “Girl, Interrupted” and the 2019 sports drama “Ford v Ferrari.”

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

