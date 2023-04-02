Alanis Morissette Channels Boho-chic Inspiration at CMT Music Awards 2023

Alanis Morissette arrived at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday in Austin, Texas, taking a bohemian approach to red-carpet dressing.

For this year’s awards ceremony, the singer wore a black blouse with a tie-knot at the collar and sheer sleeves paired with a black maxi skirt. She coordinated the look with crystal-embellished mesh pumps.

Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards Getty Images for CMT

Morissette performed her song song “You Oughta Know” on stage with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade.

In September, Morissette was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. Singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo took to the stage to present the award to Morissette, wearing a crepe satin slip dress that featured black lace detailing from Saint Laurent’s pre-fall 2022 collection.

During her presenter’s speech, Rodrigo discussed the influence Morissette had on her career and music.

“Alanis’ songwriting was unlike anything I’d ever heard before and I haven’t heard anything quite like it since. And that voice — fierce and tender and sometimes funny and playful. I became hooked for life,” Rodrigo said. “Alanis captured the anger, the grief and the love of the human experience better than anyone. Her songs unite people and empower people and help them heal. Alanis, you’re a trailblazer and you’ve inspired an entire generation of uncompromising, radically honest songwriting. But even more than your long list of musical achievements, I look up to your character and your kindness most of all.”

Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Getty Images for CMT

In 2018, Morissette premiered a musical titled “Jagged Little Pill” after her 1995 album of the same name. The show moved to Broadway in 2019 and went on to win two Tony Awards out of 15 nominations, making it the most nominated show of that Broadway season.

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.