Alexandra Daddario Channels Menswear Inspiration for Dare in Gris Dior’s The Grey Zone Event

Alexandra Daddario attended Dare in Gris Dior’s The Grey Zone opening event on Tuesday in Los Angeles, channeling menswear inspiration.

The actress wore a pinstripe vest with matching tailored pants from Dior. She coordinated the look with black pointy-toe mules.

Alexandra Daddario at the Gris Dior VIP Party in Los Angeles on April 11. Michael Buckner for WWD

Daddario has been a longtime fan of Dior and has worn its looks for public appearances on many occasions over the past year. At the 2022 Emmy Awards, the actress wore an asymmetrical beaded Dior Couture dress. In September, she attended the Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear show in an embroidered cropped jacket.

The actress also wore Dior during her promotional circuit for her television show “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.” One of her standout looks was a black and gold tulle embroidered dress accessorized with a black leather belt for the Los Angeles premiere of the series.

Daddario is currently in post-production for a new film “I Wish You All the Best,” directed by Tommy Dorfman.

Dior’s retail presence in America has been a focal point for the brand this year. The brand opened its first location in Michigan in March at the Somerset Collection shopping center in Troy, which is part of the greater Detroit area.

The Grey Zone is an immersive pop-up exhibition and shop located in Los Angeles that officially opens on Thursday and will remain open until Sunday. Guests at the event’s opening night included Kiernan Shipka, Jurnee Smollett and Wisdom Kaye.