Alexandra Daddario Goes Timeless in Classic Black Dress for Tag Heuer Carrera’s 60th Anniversary

Alexandra Daddario attended the 60th anniversary celebration of the Tag Heuer Carrera on Thursday in London, taking a minimalist approach to dressing.

Daddario wore a classic sleeveless black dress with a V-neckline. She coordinated the dress with black pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with a Tag Heuer Carrera watch on her wrist.

Alexandra Daddario attends the 60th anniversary party of Tag Heuer Carrera in London Mike Marsland/WireImage

Daddario’s look was completed by bold red lipstick. Bold lipstick, particularly red, has become a staple of the actress’ beauty look. To the recent opening of Dare in Gris Dior’s The Grey Zone opening event in Los Angeles, the actress sported the same vibrant red lip. For that occasion, she wore a pinstripe vest with matching tailored pants from Dior with pointy pumps.

Alexandra Daddario Mike Marsland/WireImage

Dior has become a go-to brand for the actress. In December, she wore a black and gold tulle embroidered dress and a black leather belt by Dior to the premiere of her new television show “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.” At the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, the actress wore an asymmetric beaded Dior Couture dress. In September she attended the Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear show in an embroidered cropped jacket.

In March, Tag Heuer unveiled a new iteration of the Carrera watch with actor Ryan Gosling fronting the campaign. The new iteration was unveiled at Watches and Wonders, with details including a brand-new curving profile inspired by the collector-favorite “glassbox” design.

“Understanding 60 years of evolution is how we projected this piece into modernity,” said Tag Heuer chief executive officer Frédéric Arnault. “It was perceived as a heritage, historical piece but this aesthetic has a lot of potential. It’s a shape, a box, an architecture we want to install as a modern piece of today.”