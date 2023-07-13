Alexandra Daddario Shines in Sheer Oscar de la Renta Dress at Tag Heuer’s Fifth Avenue Grand Opening

Alexandra Daddario arrived at the opening event for Tag Heuer’s Fifth Avenue New York City flagship on Wednesday embracing the sheer trend. The actress wore a silver sequined chevron-pattern dress from Oscar de la Renta, topping off the look with diamond jewelry from Melissa Kay, including a black and white diamond necklaces, rings and earcuffs. For shoes, she selected silver metallic heel sandals. On her wrist, she naturally sported a Tag Heuer watch.

Alexandra Daddario attends as Tag Heuer celebrates the grand opening of their new boutique on Fifth Avenue on July 12 in New York City. Getty Images for TAG Heuer

To create her look for Tag Heuer’s opening event, Daddario worked with stylist Emma Jade Morrison, who also works with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Martha Hunt and Jonathan Bailey.

Daddario was joined at Tag Heuer’s store opening by fellow actors Natasha Lyonne, Patrick Dempsey and Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Lyonne opted for a blue sequin dress with black lace bra cups from Christopher Kane. She topped off her look with Christian Louboutin boots and also wore a Tag Heuer watch.

Natasha Lyonne Getty Images for TAG Heuer

Veteran television actor Patrick Dempsey took a dapper approach to style, wearing a navy blue double-breasted suit with a vertical striped shirt, accessorizing the suit with a pocket square. Dempsey wore a Tag Heuer Carrera Skipper timepiece.

Patrick Dempsey Getty Images for TAG Heuer

Zakhar Perez wore a summer-ready all-black ensemble, including a black vest, tailored black trousers, and black and white penny loafers. He topped off the look with a black face Tag Heuer watch.

Taylor Zakhar Perez Getty Images for TAG Heuer

WWD reported on Tuesday that Tag Heuer is bullish about their retail expansion with the opening of the new Fifth Avenue store. “It is very important for us to be on Fifth Avenue,” said Tag Heuer chief executive officer Frédéric Arnault.

The new flagship at 645 Fifth Avenue is in a prime retail location at the intersection between tourist destinations St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Rockefeller Center.