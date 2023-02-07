×
Alexandra Shipp Shines in White Cutout Dress at BCBG Max Azria’s and Maeve Reilly’s Collaboration Launch Event

BCBG Max Azria and stylist Maeve Reilly celebrated their collaboration in Los Angeles.

Alexandra Shipp for BCBGMaxAzria
Alexandra Shipp attends BCBG Max Azria x Maeve Reilly's launch on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. Courtesy of BCBG

Alexandra Shipp made a sparkling appearance at BCBG Max Azria x Maeve Reilly collaboration launch party in Los Angeles at Santa Monica’s Proper Hotel wearing a white sequined cutout dress from the new collection.

The fitted silhouette featured a deep V-neckline, long sleeves, cutouts on the side and a thigh-high side slit. She completed the outfit by slipping into a pair of gold strappy sandals.

Alexandra Shipp wears BCBG Max Azria x Maeve Reilly. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Shipp went for a twisted updo with a long ponytail and makeup that included pastel blue and red eye shadow and glossy lips. 

Reily, whose client roster includes Hailey Bieber and Ciara, partnered with the brand on a 16-piece eveningwear collection inspired by red carpet looks. It also features menswear-inspired tailoring, asymmetrical bodysuits, high-slit skirts, floor-grazing evening gowns and statement minidresses and maxidresses. The outfits were codesigned by BCBG creative director Albino Riganello.

Alexandra Shipp joins Maeve Reilly, Albino Riganello, Alexa Pollock, "drag queen"RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Symone, Christine Quinn and other stars at the event.
Ryan Destiny, Jasmine Sanders, Maeve Reilly, Christine Quinn, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Symone, Alexandra Shipp and Delilah Belle at the event. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Albino Riganello, Alexa Pollock, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Symone, Christine Quinn and other stars also attended the event.

The brand “found synergy partnering with Reilly given her affinity for creating red carpet trends,” the company said in a statement. The collection is available at BCBG Max Azria retail stores and in department stores all around the world.

Reilly recently dressed Megan Fox to attend the Grammy Awards 2023 on Sunday. The actress was accompanying her boyfriend, singer Machine Gun Kelly, during the ceremony. Reilly said she was inspired by “Romeo & Juliet” to create the star’s outfit. The designer has a long relationship with Fox, who presented her with the Style Curator Award at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards 2022 ceremony.

