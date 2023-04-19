×
 
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: April 19, 2023

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Tops Google’s Most-searched Met Gala Looks

Kim Kardashian's ode to Marilyn Monroe also made the top five.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez departs The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta
Zoë Kravitz
Timothe Chalamet
Shawn Mendes in Michael Kors with Camila Cabello
Celebrities don’t pull any punches when it comes to dressing for the Met Gala. The annual event funds the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and it also coincides with the opening of the museum’s annual fashion exhibit.

The red carpet at the Met Gala has become an exhibit of its own, as stars’ looks have grown increasingly complex. The advent of going viral has only accelerated the trend, and even the most mainstream of celebrities compete for a chance to steal the internet’s spotlight.

Google has kept tabs on Met Gala outfit searches since 2004. From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s statement-making Met Gala debut to Claire Danes’ glow-in-the-dark gown, here are the top five Met Gala outfit searches.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez departs The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The superstar politician made waves at her first Met Gala. Co-chaired by Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka and Timothée Chalamet, the theme of the 2021 gala celebrated “American independence.” Ocasio-Cortez was simultaneously lauded and critiqued for her “Tax the Rich” gown, designed by Brother Vellies’ Aurora James. Made from white wool, the back of the garment was embroidered with the political slogan.

Zendaya, Met Gala 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Zendaya attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Zendaya attends the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. Getty Images

Zendaya had a literal Cinderella moment at the 2019 Met Gala. The camp-themed affair was co-chaired by Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Alessandro Michele and Lady Gaga. Zendaya’s former stylist, Law Roach, dreamed up her fairy-tale frock. Made by Tommy Hilfiger, the look signified Zendaya’s transition from tween darling to Emmy-winning actress. “It’s almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess — which isn’t a bad thing,” Roach said.

Rihanna, Met Gala 2015

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Rihanna attends "China: Through the Looking Glass", the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Rihanna attends the 2015 Met Gala in New York City. FilmMagic

Rihanna’s Guo Pei look solidified her status as a fashion icon. Weighing 55 pounds, the handmade robe took more than two years to complete. Rihanna is said to have discovered Pei’s creation while browsing online, and thought it would be a perfect fit for the gala’s Chinese theme. The 2015 fete was co-chaired by Gong Li, Jennifer Lawrence, Marissa Mayer and Wendi Murdoch.

Kim Kardashian, Met Gala 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. Getty Images

Kardashian went immediately viral on social media when she showed up to the Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Loaned to Kardashian by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum, Monroe famously wore the curve-hugging gown to sing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian only donned the dress while walking the red carpet, after which she changed into a replica. With the theme of “gilded glamour,” the 2022 Met Gala was co-chaired by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King. King, however, did not attend due to the sudden passing of her son.

Claire Danes, Met Gala 2016

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Actress Claire Danes attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Claire Danes attends the Met Gala in 2016 in New York City. Getty Images

The “Homeland” actress made waves in a glowing Zac Posen gown at the 2016 Met Gala. The evening’s theme recognized technological innovation in fashion, and Danes’ ensemble fit the bill. Crafted with fiber optic organza, the hand-sewn gown was also wired with battery-operated LED lights. Taylor Swift and Idris Elba served as the event’s co-chairs.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

