Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Tops Google’s Most-searched Met Gala Looks

Celebrities don’t pull any punches when it comes to dressing for the Met Gala. The annual event funds the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and it also coincides with the opening of the museum’s annual fashion exhibit.

The red carpet at the Met Gala has become an exhibit of its own, as stars’ looks have grown increasingly complex. The advent of going viral has only accelerated the trend, and even the most mainstream of celebrities compete for a chance to steal the internet’s spotlight.

Google has kept tabs on Met Gala outfit searches since 2004. From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s statement-making Met Gala debut to Claire Danes’ glow-in-the-dark gown, here are the top five Met Gala outfit searches.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The superstar politician made waves at her first Met Gala. Co-chaired by Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka and Timothée Chalamet, the theme of the 2021 gala celebrated “American independence.” Ocasio-Cortez was simultaneously lauded and critiqued for her “Tax the Rich” gown, designed by Brother Vellies’ Aurora James. Made from white wool, the back of the garment was embroidered with the political slogan.

Zendaya, Met Gala 2019

Zendaya attends the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. Getty Images

Zendaya had a literal Cinderella moment at the 2019 Met Gala. The camp-themed affair was co-chaired by Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Alessandro Michele and Lady Gaga. Zendaya’s former stylist, Law Roach, dreamed up her fairy-tale frock. Made by Tommy Hilfiger, the look signified Zendaya’s transition from tween darling to Emmy-winning actress. “It’s almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess — which isn’t a bad thing,” Roach said.

Rihanna, Met Gala 2015

Rihanna attends the 2015 Met Gala in New York City. FilmMagic

Rihanna’s Guo Pei look solidified her status as a fashion icon. Weighing 55 pounds, the handmade robe took more than two years to complete. Rihanna is said to have discovered Pei’s creation while browsing online, and thought it would be a perfect fit for the gala’s Chinese theme. The 2015 fete was co-chaired by Gong Li, Jennifer Lawrence, Marissa Mayer and Wendi Murdoch.

Kim Kardashian, Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. Getty Images

Kardashian went immediately viral on social media when she showed up to the Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Loaned to Kardashian by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum, Monroe famously wore the curve-hugging gown to sing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian only donned the dress while walking the red carpet, after which she changed into a replica. With the theme of “gilded glamour,” the 2022 Met Gala was co-chaired by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King. King, however, did not attend due to the sudden passing of her son.

Claire Danes, Met Gala 2016

Claire Danes attends the Met Gala in 2016 in New York City. Getty Images

The “Homeland” actress made waves in a glowing Zac Posen gown at the 2016 Met Gala. The evening’s theme recognized technological innovation in fashion, and Danes’ ensemble fit the bill. Crafted with fiber optic organza, the hand-sewn gown was also wired with battery-operated LED lights. Taylor Swift and Idris Elba served as the event’s co-chairs.